Apart from patriotism, Korina Sanchez shares what she learned about Jose Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — In time of the national hero’s birthday, Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez shared what she learned about Jose Rizal. 



Korina will be featuring the Philippines’ national hero in one of the episodes of “Rated Korina.”  



In an interview with Philstar.com, Korina said that apart from Rizal’s patriotism, she learned about the hero’s love for his family.



“First of all his love for his family. Kasi we know about his martyrdom, how he was incarcerated in Fort Santiago, but you parang even for us, to learn about Rizal all our lives, we tend to forget because there was too much information out there so we kind of get lost but on independence month, it's good to be reminded of principles of patriotism for our country and fellow men and that kind of love for your country,” Korina said. 










She said that Rizal embodied patriotism and was still helping the country while he was incarcerated in Fort Santiago and Dapitan. 



“We're not saying na dapat tayo lahat magpabaril sa Bagong Bayan the way Rizal did. But did you know that even incarcerated in Fort Santiago, even when he's in Dapitan awaiting his fate, nagsusulat pa rin siya ng mga letters and we show the letters that he wrote for his family, for certain mayors of a city,” Korina said. 



“Kahit nakakulong siya he wrote pa rin how to make the country better. Marami siyang suggestions on how to create cooperatives for fishermen, how more can we benefit for his kind of project, it's really amazing. You wouldn't think na somebody waiting for his sentence is still thinking what can I contribute more. And of course his love for his family,” she added. 



“Rated Korina" kicks off its second season starting June 19 via multiple media platforms: A2Z (Saturday, 6 to 7 p.m.), TV5 (Sunday, 10 to 11 p.m.), Kapamilya Channel (Saturday, 11 p.m. to 12 a.m,), OnePH (Saturday, 7 to 8 p.m.), and ABS-CBN's international channels TFC and iWantTFC.   



RELATED: Korina Sanchez gives candid answers in 'Slam Book' episode


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KORINA SANCHEZ-ROXAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
