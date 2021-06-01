Rising Kapuso, Kapamilya stars are all set for film debut

MANILA, Philippines — Joaquin Domagoso and Andi Abaya caught everyone’s attention when he joined the cast of GMA 7’s First Yaya and she entered the Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) house for its Connect edition.

The Kapuso and Kapamilya hot newbies have shown their mettle and potential to make a name for themselves in the local showbiz.

After making the grade in their TV work, Joaquin and Andi will try their hand at movie acting via Caught in the Act, written and directed by Perry Escaño. The two stars continue their journey in making many firsts in their budding careers.

“For me, I see this as a huge opportunity,” said Andi, the PBB Connect Second Big Placer in a virtual interview with The STAR. “Knowing that I’ll be playing a lead character, I find this something new and different. I will learn a lot from it, not only because of the film, but also because of the people I’ll be working with.

“For the first time in my career, I’m gonna be given the responsibility to do a lead role,” shared Joaquin, the son of Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno. “I feel it will be a huge opportunity for me to grow and (it will serve as another) huge stepping stone for me, career-wise. Ang ganda nung project.”

Their feeling of excitement to get the work started is undeniable since Caught in the Act, a comedy-mystery-crime-adventure film, is their big movie debut. They will join the rest of the cast and crew in a lock-in shooting, which will commence sometime this month.

Added Andi, “I know this will help a lot in my growth in this industry and strengthen my skills when it comes to acting.”

Joaquin’s Barn Astete and Andi’s character Elaine Cruz form a group, composed of senior high school students, for a final project in the movie. It is a mobile app called “Caught in the Act” that empowers ordinary citizens to report crimes in their immediate community.

“I can really see a connection with him,” said Joaquin of Barn. “May similarities kami sa ugali, especially when it comes to school, smart, last-minute ginagawa yung project, pero nagagawa pa rin. (We’re both) makulit.”

Andi, on her part, can also relate to Elaine. “May pagka-makulit din po ako and I can somewhat relate to her because she’s ambitious and passionate about singing and performing. But I know to myself that I need to practice (and study) the character.”

Part of her acting preparations is watching Filipino movies that are somewhat similar to Caught in the Act and finding characters in them who are similar to Elaine. Andi said that all this will help her “carry my character on set. I have to do research (about Elaine) and practice.”

According to direk Perry, he handpicked Joaquin and Andi for the leads of Caught in the Act.

“I (watch) them and they are very conyo in real-life,” said the scriptwriter-director, “their status in life is class A or class B. Sabi ko sa gaganap sa mga lead roles, gusto ko sana opposite (sila) sa mga characters ko, ang ugali nila dito parang class D but they are smart.”

The idea of Caught in the Act began in a Ricky Lee scriptwriting workshop that Perry participated in. “Matagal ang development ko dito, hanggang ma-improve na ma-improve yung mga characters,” he added. By the way, Perry helmed the 2017 Cinemalaya entry, Ang Guro Kong ‘Di Marunong Magbasa, and the 2019 Gelli de Belen-Ariel Rivera movie, Ang Sikreto Ng Piso.

Asked what pieces of advice their families and friends have given them, especially in this latest development in their showbiz career?

“It’s the basic rule of listening,” Joaquin said of Mayor Isko’s advice. “When you’re doing a scene, you listen to your fellow actors, dun manggagaling yung reaction mo. Listen to your director because you need to follow (what he wants to happen or his vision) and the importance of (following the) call-time. Kailangan maagang magising. Makinig sa older sa’yo, sa mga boss mo.”

“(They would tell me), ‘Magpakatatag lang ako, ibigay ko lang ang lahat nang (makakaya) ko (I need to be strong and give my all), and to have confidence in myself,” shared Andi. “They reassure me that they are there for me to guide and support me. They are proud of me. Just because of that, it pushes me to do my best and continue to reach my dream in the industry.”

Since Father’s Day is just around the corner, Joaquin and Andi shared bonding moments with their haligi ng tahanan (protectors). “We just watched the Matrix trilogy at home last week,” said Joaquin. “Our bonding basically is about staying at home and watching movies. We also talk a lot.”

“My bonding moment with (my father) is when he helps me (set up stuff) for my livestream in Kumu,” shared Andi. “We would always eat together and talk together with (other members of) the family. It’s really simple, pero sobrang saya ko kasi mas nagiging close kami ‘pag tuwing nakakausap ko siya.”

Joaquin and Andi have simply heeded the call of doing showbusiness. And they enjoy every bit of it.

“I believe that I shouldn’t be too complacent because I’m young and I have a lot to learn,” said Andi. “The advantage of being young is marami kang matututunan, marami ka ring ma-e-explore and you can bring them with you when you grow old and share them to the next generation.”

“I think it is very important for you to start young in showbiz for the reason that there are so many opportunities you can get,” said Joaquin. With that, people have become a witness to someone’s progress, from being a kid actor to a teenage actor. “And move on to being an actor who can handle mature roles,” he added, “eventually, you can become a seasoned actor who can do super dramatic roles.”

Aside from his dad, Joaquin looks up to Arjo Atayde and appreciates the latter’s work in BagMan. The young star seems sold on the idea of getting himself deglamorized for a role.

Andi, meanwhile, admires Kathryn Bernardo for the actress’ “drive, talent and sa mabuti niyang pong ugali.”

With that, Joaquin and Andi’s fans cannot wait to watch their work in Caught in the Act, soon to be streamed for everyone’s enjoyment.

The film is executive produced by Josie Paynor, Reagan Romero and JCB Production.

Also in the cast are Josh Lichtenberg, Jhassy Cruz Busran, Bamboo B, Karel Marquez, Lance Raymundo, Shido Roxas, John Gabriel, Toni Co, EJ Panganiban, Roy Sotero, Ella Sheen, Jiana Aurigue and Edna Hernandez.