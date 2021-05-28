Sam Pinto shows off baby bump in a bikini

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Sam Pinto thrilled her fans by showing her baby bump in a bikini.

In her Instagram account, Sam posted the photo in Baler where she and husband Anthony Semerad are vacationing.

"My happy place. Can’t wait to enjoy it with you my little mermaid," Sam wrote.

Sam and Anthony revealed recently that they are expecting their first baby.

In Sam’s Instagram account, she posted a photo of her with her husband holding the ultrasound of their baby.

“We are beyond excited to share with you all that WE ARE PREGNANT,” Sam wrote.

“Our hearts our full and feeling blessed. We honestly couldn’t be happier and excited for our greatest adventure yet!” she added.

David also posted the same photo in his Instagram account, saying he’s excited for the new chapter of their lives.

“I’m gonna be a Dad! Excited for this next chapter of our lives @sampinto,” he wrote.

Sam and Anthony tied the knot in an intimate civil wedding ceremony last March.

The couple got engaged last 2019. They began dating a year before.

