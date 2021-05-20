




































































 




   







   















'Utang ko ang buhay ko sa anak ko': John Lloyd Cruz credits showbiz comeback to son Elias
John Lloyd and Elias
Pang-Masa/File

                     

                        

                           
'Utang ko ang buhay ko sa anak ko': John Lloyd Cruz credits showbiz comeback to son Elias

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 12:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz credited his son with former partner Ellen Adarna, Elias, for his life. 



In an interview with film director Ceasar Soriano at Radyo Kidlat 98.3 FM, John Lloyd said Elias is the reason why he is still here. 



"Anak ko talaga 'yung ano ko… 'yun ang teacher ko. Malaki ang papel nu'n sa kung bakit ako ay nandito pa ngayon," John Lloyd said.



"Malaki ang talagang papel niya kung bakit, 'di ba, bumabangon ka, nagsusumikap ka. Kaya, naku, talagang malaki ang utang na… utang ko… utang ko ang buhay ko sa anak ko. Kung wala 'yung anak ko, baka wala na rin ako dito," he added. 



John Lloyd also said in the same interview that he is now closer to God during his leave from showbiz. 



"Yun yata 'yung essence nu'n. Parang there’s no other way kundi mas mapalapit ka pa. Lagi na lang akong nagpapasalamat sa kung anong meron ka dahil nakikita mo na. Parang luminaw ba, 'di ba? Wala na 'yung mga agam-agam mo o paghahangad sa kung ano 'yung wala ka,” he said. 



"Kasi mas sumimple lang naman. Ang laki ng isinimple ng lahat. Simple lang pala siya. Nagpaikot-ikot ka pa. Simple lang pala siya. Ayun, makita mo kung ano 'yung meron ka, at makita mo yung halaga kung ano 'yung meron ka," he added. 



Recently, John Lloyd made his official comeback to showbiz by signing up with Maja Salvador’s new talent agency Crown Artist Management. 



“We are happy to share with you the CAMback of the one and only John Lloyd Cruz, now under Crown Artist Management (CAM). As long time friends in and out of the industry, Maja and JLC will now be helping each other in this stage of their careers,” the agency said in a statement. 



“CAM will now be in charge of all his inquiries after his long hiatus. We are sure that a lot of his fans are anticipating this, so the time has already come. THE JOHN LLOYD CRUZ is back!” it added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
