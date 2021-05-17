KOREAN WAVE
FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2020 Final Statement segment

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 11:41am

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2020 pageant was held on May 17 in Seminole Hardrock Cafe & Casino in Florida, USA.

It began with a National Costume contest last May 14. It was then be followed with a preliminary competition on May 15 and culminated with a coronation night on May 17.

The Philippines' bet Rabiya Mateo failed to be the fifth Filipino to win the prestigious crown after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray. 

During the final statement round, the top 5 finalists were asked to pick a topic and expound on them. This portion helped the judges see who could become a good global ambassadress. 

Here are the finalists' final statements.

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza

Topic: Changing beauty standards

"We live in a society that more and more is more than advanced. As we advance in society, we've also advanced with stereotypes. Nowadays, beauty isn't only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our skin but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you're not valuable."

Miss India Adline Castelino

Free speech and the right to protest 

"The right to protest, we've seen many protests recently. Especially I want to point out the protests that women have made throughout the years with equal rights. Until today, we are lacking them. Because protest helps us raise our voice against what's happening against inequality. It has minority, even any democracy to raise their voice. So the protest is very important. But what's not important is when you use it, because every right comes to the responsibility, so use it with power."

Miss Brazil Julia Gama

Mental health 

"Mental health is still a very stigmatizing topic and it keeps us from giving the right assistance to those in need. So we all, tonight, remember to normalize conversations about anxiety or depression because we all hurt sometimes but we don't need to face it alone. May we all come together because togetherness is our strength and together, we can overcome anything. So let's support each other. Let's share empathy." 

Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez

Global poverty

"During this pandemic, my country Dominican Republic has risen to 23% poverty rate. For me, being able to be in front of you guys representing Dominican Republic, that makes me incredibly proud that it will help my tourism and us as human beings that we have to realize there's so many people out there need help and we can overcome anything."

Miss Peru Janick Maceta del Castillo

Climate change

"It is our collective responsibility to start taking action in order to save our planet. Just by little by little, we can start making a difference. Little by little, by recycling, by teaching young generations about taking care of our beautiful, beautiful earth. We're just here for one time. And this is the time that we have to start today taking care of it." 

RELATED: FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2020 Q&A portion

