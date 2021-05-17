FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2020 Q&A portion

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2020 pageant was held on May 17 in Seminole Hardrock Cafe & Casino in Florida, USA.

It began with a National Costume contest last May 14. It was then be followed with a preliminary competition on May 15 and culminated with a coronation night on May 17.

Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo failed to be the fifth Filipino to win the prestigious crown after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Here are the finalists' answers at the question and answer portion.

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza

Judge: If you were the leader of your country. How would you have handled COVID-19 pandemic?

Meza: I believe there's not a perfect way to handle this for situations, such as COVID-19. However, I believe that what I would have done was create a lockdown even before everything was that big. Because we lost so many lives and we cannot afford that, we have to take care of our people. That's why I would have taken care of them since the beginning.

Miss India Adline Castelino

Judge: Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economy or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?

Castelino: Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now. I have realized something very important. That nothing is more important than your health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people, hand in hand by producing something that will work with economy.

Miss Brazil Julia Gama

Judge: In many countries, women are still considered incapable of being world leaders, convince these countries that they're wrong.

Gama: Women are such an important part of the society. And just because we are not encouraged, in the same way that it means our, we are past, we have our potential ways that the world needs women contributions because we came for some reason, and I invite every woman to understand that we are the leaders of our lives. And yes, we can do a lot for our communities. So please take your power.

Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez

Judge: When she won Miss Universe, Zozi Tunzi explained the importance of teaching leadership to young girls. How would you do that as Miss Universe?

Jimenez: (In Spanish) I come from a family completely filled with women of which have propelled me to help them today. Working with my non-profit, I understand that I don't need a title to be able to help others, to be able to support them.

Miss Peru Janick Maceta del Castillo

Judge: What would you say to the woman watching tonight who are currently experiencing sexual or domestic abuse.

Del Castillo: I will tell them that I admire their strength, that they're survivors. And that I've been there too. I became the hero of my own story. That's why I advocate to save little girls from being victims. They’re survivors, they’re heroes. They have the power. And don't ever, ever make anyone silence your voice.