KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2020 Q&A portion
The Top 5 candidates during the question and answer portion.
Screenshot from iQiyi

FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2020 Q&A portion

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 11:06am

MANILA, Philippines —  The Miss Universe 2020 pageant was held on May 17 in Seminole Hardrock Cafe & Casino in Florida, USA.

It began with a National Costume contest last May 14. It was then be followed with a preliminary competition on May 15 and culminated with a coronation night on May 17.

Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo failed to be the fifth Filipino to win the prestigious crown after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray. 

Here are the finalists' answers at the question and answer portion.

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza

Judge: If you were the leader of your country. How would you have handled COVID-19 pandemic?

Meza: I believe there's not a perfect way to handle this for situations, such as COVID-19. However, I believe that what I would have done was create a lockdown even before everything was that big. Because we lost so many lives and we cannot afford that, we have to take care of our people. That's why I would have taken care of them since the beginning.

Miss India Adline Castelino

Judge: Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economy or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?

Castelino: Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now. I have realized something very important. That nothing is more important than your health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people, hand in hand by producing something that will work with economy.

Miss Brazil Julia Gama

Judge: In many countries, women are still considered incapable of being world leaders, convince these countries that they're wrong.

Gama: Women are such an important part of the society. And just because we are not encouraged, in the same way that it means our, we are past, we have our potential ways that the world needs women contributions because we came for some reason, and I invite every woman to understand that we are the leaders of our lives. And yes, we can do a lot for our communities. So please take your power.

Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jimenez

Judge: When she won Miss Universe, Zozi Tunzi explained the importance of teaching leadership to young girls. How would you do that as Miss Universe?

Jimenez: (In Spanish) I come from a family completely filled with women of which have propelled me to help them today. Working with my non-profit, I understand that I don't need a title to be able to help others, to be able to support them.

Miss Peru Janick Maceta del Castillo

Judge: What would you say to the woman watching tonight who are currently experiencing sexual or domestic abuse. 

Del Castillo: I will tell them that I admire their strength, that they're survivors. And that I've been there too. I became the hero of my own story. That's why I advocate to save little girls from being victims. They’re survivors, they’re heroes. They have the power. And don't ever, ever make anyone silence your voice.

MISS UNIVERSE 2020 RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2020
LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2020
4 hours ago
The Miss Universe 2020 pageant kicked off with a National Costume contest on May 14 in Seminole Hardrock Cafe and Casino in...
Entertainment
fbfb
69th Miss Universe finals to stream live on iQiyi
69th Miss Universe finals to stream live on iQiyi
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
International streaming app iQiyi has partnered with the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) in bringing the 69th Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbfb
Review: Miss Universe 2020 Preliminary Competition standouts,&nbsp;breakdown of participation results
Review: Miss Universe 2020 Preliminary Competition standouts, breakdown of participation results
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
After a good showing in yesterday's National Costume competition, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo continued to...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Rabiya Mateo's full Miss Universe 2020 preliminaries performance
WATCH: Rabiya Mateo's full Miss Universe 2020 preliminaries performance
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
At the preliminaries, Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo wore back-to-back yellow swimsuit and long gown.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo is first, only Miss Universe 2020 bet with 1M Instagram followers
Rabiya Mateo is first, only Miss Universe 2020 bet with 1M Instagram followers
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is arguably not only the most followed, but also the first Miss Universe 2020...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
WATCH: Rabiya Mateo at the swimsuit competition, fails to enter Miss Universe 2020 Top 10. Here's full list
play
WATCH: Rabiya Mateo at the swimsuit competition, fails to enter Miss Universe 2020 Top 10. Here's full list
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo failed to enter the Top 10 of the 69th Miss Universe held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Rabiya Mateo enters Miss Universe 2020 Top 21, here's full list
play
WATCH: Rabiya Mateo enters Miss Universe 2020 Top 21, here's full list
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo entered in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Dabarkads&rsquo; fondest memories of Ricky
The Dabarkads’ fondest memories of Ricky
By Pat-P Daza | 11 hours ago
News of Ricky Lo’s passing on May 4 sent shock waves throughout the country that were felt by Filipinos all over the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya to fans: &lsquo;I&rsquo;m gonna make you all proud&rsquo;
Rabiya to fans: ‘I’m gonna make you all proud’
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
As the coronation event draws near, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo expressed her sincere gratitude to all her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maricris, Luane share their journey as first-time moms
Maricris, Luane share their journey as first-time moms
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Maricris Garcia and Luane Dy, along with Chynna Ortaleza and LJ Reyes, recently graced a virtual media conference to share...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with