CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Olivia Rodrigo wants debut album to be her â€˜introduction to the worldâ€™
The Filipino-American hitmaker behind Drivers License plans to ‘come to the Philippines sooner rather than later.’
Photos from Olivia Rodrigo’s Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo wants debut album to be her ‘introduction to the world’

Rossane Ramos (The Philippine Star) - May 13, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — It hasn’t been long since Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo made her mark in the music scene with her debut single Drivers License. Since its release, it skyrocketed to the top of the charts and eventually became a viral hit.

As a newcomer, it was unexpected that her second single Déjà vu, from her upcoming debut album Sour, would top charts once again just like how its predecessor did. Even on video-sharing platform TikTok, users couldn’t get enough of her heart-wrenching songs.

With her complex voice, it’s really no surprise that Olivia is actually of Filipino heritage. She was raised by a Filipino father and German-Irish mother.

Though she has never been to the country, she’s familiar with one artist who caught her eye since they really do look alike. Turns out, Olivia is a fan of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray who is also a singer.

“She has such a beautiful voice and sometimes I listen to her songs and I think she’s obviously stunning and an incredible person,” said Olivia.

If you can’t wait to see Olivia live, she’s just as excited as you are! She gushed that she would want to visit when the pandemic is finally over.

“I really wanna go visit one day so I’m really hoping that I can come to the Philippines sooner rather than later. I hear it’s amazing and I can’t wait to meet all my Filipino fans,” she said.

So what exactly has Olivia touched her songs with that made them so irresistible to almost everyone? Perhaps, her honesty all throughout the process of making Sour.

In a recent Zoom interview with Southeast Asia’s press people, the 18-year-old shared that she wrote all 11 songs on the album as honestly as she could.

She said it was an era in her life where it didn’t feel right to put love songs or happy upbeat tunes to the record. This was how, she said, the record turned out to follow a common “vibe” that many will resonate with.

Even with the global success of Drivers License and Déjà vu, Olivia’s relationship with music has never been about making a hit.

Just like her idol Taylor Swift, Olivia treats her songs like a diary that’s out and open to the world.

“There’s nothing like taking confusing feelings in your head and making a song about them,” she said, adding that songwriting has empowered her even when she’s feeling down or insecure.

As an actress who played Nini in the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, being in control with all the details of her music was completely new to her. This time around, there was no director to call “cut” or “action” while creating Sour.

It became her conscious choice to write and perform all the songs on the album — no collaborations, just pure Olivia.

“I wanted my first album to be just me. I wanted it to be an introduction to the world,” she said.

Sour, Olivia’s debut album and introduction to the music scene, will be out on May 21.

OLIVIA RODRIGO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beauty queens cheer Rabiya Mateo's handling of Miss Universe 2020 photo shoot pool fall
Beauty queens cheer Rabiya Mateo's handling of Miss Universe 2020 photo shoot pool fall
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo brushed aside her swimming pool mishap this week.
Entertainment
fbfb
Zaijian Jaranilla mistaken for a thief
Zaijian Jaranilla mistaken for a thief
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
A scene had to be cut while rolling when actor Zaijian Jaranilla was mistaken as a real-life thief by an unknowing foreigner...
Entertainment
fbfb
New Miss Universe format gives Rabiya Mateo strong chance to win
New Miss Universe format gives Rabiya Mateo strong chance to win
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 12 hours ago
As the Miss Universe 2020 closed-door rehearsals continue, the grapevine has been agog with news that the elimination...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vice Ganda almost took a leave from 'It's Showtime'
Vice Ganda almost took a leave from 'It's Showtime'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he almost took a leave of absence from his daily noontime show “It’s Showtime”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo reacts to Mario Maurer's good luck statement for Miss Universe 2020
Rabiya Mateo reacts to Mario Maurer's good luck statement for Miss Universe 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo reacted to Thai superstar Mario Maurer’s statement for her wishing her good...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Dave Bautista: &lsquo;I don&rsquo;t want to be a stereotypical action hero&rsquo;
Dave Bautista: ‘I don’t want to be a stereotypical action hero’
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
‘Some people would look at my physicality and never expect I would be an emotional person which I am absolutely. I am...
Entertainment
fbfb
What makes Rabiya stand out from the rest?
What makes Rabiya stand out from the rest?
By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
There are only a few days left before the 2020 Miss Universe coronation event, happening on May 16 (May 17 Manila Time) at...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Victor Wood playlist
The Victor Wood playlist
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
If records of music sales from the ‘70s era exist, I am sure, it will be proven that the recently departed Victor Wood...
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's great to work again with her': Mario Maurer on reunion with Baifern
'It's great to work again with her': Mario Maurer on reunion with Baifern
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Thai superstar Mario Maurer revealed that he’s glad to work with Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul, also known as Baifern, his...
Entertainment
fbfb
Tom Cruise returns awards; Scarlett Johansson, stars protest vs Golden Globes
Tom Cruise returns awards; Scarlett Johansson, stars protest vs Golden Globes
By Andrew Marszal | 1 day ago
The future of the Golden Globes was plunged into jeopardy Monday as NBC canceled its broadcast of next year's prestigious...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with