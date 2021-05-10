CHINESE NEW YEAR
Vice Ganda almost took a leave from 'It's Showtime'
Photo lifted from the Instagram account of Kapamilya host Vice Ganda.
@praybeytbenjamin via Instagram

Vice Ganda almost took a leave from 'It's Showtime'

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 10, 2021 - 9:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he almost took a leave of absence from his daily noontime show “It’s Showtime” because of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

During the recent virtual press conference of his upcoming concert "Gandemic: Vice Ganda, The VG-tal Concert," Vice said that he loves the show so much so he reconsidered his decision. 

“Noong nagkaroon ng surge, mag beg off muna sana ko na hindi muna ko papasok (It’s Showtime) pero 'pag ginawa ko 'yun, hindi rin papasok 'yung mga kasamahan ko. So 'pag ginawa namin 'yon, anong mangyayari sa programa?” Vice said.  

“Mahal na mahal ko 'yung programa na 'yon kaya kailangan kong i-consider kung kahihinatnatan ng programa,” he added.  

 

 

Vice also said that all staff of the noontime show, including the hosts, are taking swab tests every day. 

“So we made a compromise na ‘sige pasok tayo pero kailangan ganto kahigpit.’ Every day, swab kami sa ‘Showtime’ sa sobrang takot namin na negative ka nga ngayon baka bukas positive naman. Magkakasama tayo tapos may isa na palang positive, so every day nagpapa swab kami,” he said.  

“'Pag walang Showtime hindi talaga ko lumalabas. Kaisa-isang beses na lumabas ako nagpunta ko sa Belo para siyempre maganda ako pagdating sa concert,” he added.    

Vice Ganda promises a night of music and laughter in "Gandemic: Vice Ganda, The VG-tal Concert" on July 17, 9 p.m. (Philippines) and July 18 at 11 a.m. (worldwide streaming). Tickets are now available via http://bit.ly/Gandemic.

