CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'Immortal, media icon': Stars honor entertainment industry pillar Ricky Lo
Lo with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
Ricky Lo via Instagram

'Immortal, media icon': Stars honor entertainment industry pillar Ricky Lo

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to their social media accounts to show their respect and appreciation to veteran entertainment editor Ricky Lo who died on May 4 due to stroke. 

Lo was The Philippine Star's Entertainment Editor and columnist since 1986 until his passing. He also served as the leading national newspaper's Associate Editor.

Known for his exclusive showbiz scoops and interviews, he also co-hosted ABS-CBN’s “The Buzz” and GMA-7’s “Startalk.”

TV host Korina Sanchez described Lo as her "tormentor" at first because the industry feared him. But through the years, Korina said they became friends and allies. 

 

 

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo thanked Lo for the support he gave her through the years. She also commended the entertainment editor for his hard work. 

 

 

ABS-CBN reporter Lynda Jumilla said she will treasure their time together as colleagues in The STAR. 

 

 

Kapamilya host Karen Davilla said the passing of Lo is "truly the passing of an era in showbiz reporting."

 

 

Kapuso actor Richard Yap posted on his Instagram account the screenshot of Lo's article about him a couple of weeks ago. He said he was shocked by Lo's passing. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richard Yap (@iamrichardyap)

 

Kapuso actress Chynna Ortaleza also extended condolences for Lo's family.

 

 

Kapuso actor Adrian Alandy thanked the veteran columnist for their friendship. 

 

 

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin described Lo as a media icon. 

 

 

Actor-politician Alfred Vargas thanked Lo for his genuine friendship and support to him throughout the years.
 

Godspeed, Ricky. May you find peace in the Lord’s embrace. Thank you for the genuine friendship and support throughout the years. You will always be in my prayers. Rest in peace, my friend ????????????????????????

Posted by Alfred Vargas on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

RELATED: The Philippine STAR mourns passing of 'kind, generous' Ricky Lo

FOR RICKY LO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's attempt to change surname
Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's attempt to change surname
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla opened up to his daughter Julia Barretto how he was hurt when the actress attempted to change her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sharon Cuneta announces Fanny Serrano returns home after massive stroke
Sharon Cuneta announces Fanny Serrano returns home after massive stroke
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta announced that celebrity stylist Fanny Serrano returned home after suffering a massive...
Entertainment
fbfb
'He's a real boy': James Yap breaks silence on Bimby's sexual orientation
'He's a real boy': James Yap breaks silence on Bimby's sexual orientation
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Basketball star James Yap broke his silence on the sexual orientation of his son with Kris Aquino, Bimby. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Georgina Wilson introduces 3rd baby
Georgina Wilson introduces 3rd baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Model-host Georgina Wilson gave birth to her 3rd baby with husband Arthur Bernard.
Entertainment
fbfb
Mom tells Sue: &lsquo;Preserve your dignity as a woman&rsquo;
Mom tells Sue: ‘Preserve your dignity as a woman’
By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
Sue Ramirez and her mom Chit Dodd had a funny and moving exchange recently that should resonate with a lot of mothers and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
The Philippine STAR mourns passing of 'kind, generous' Ricky Lo
The Philippine STAR mourns passing of 'kind, generous' Ricky Lo
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Veteran Entertainment Editor and TV host Ricky Lo passed away on May 4. He was 75. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Smart signs up Thai superstars as endorsers
Smart signs up Thai superstars as endorsers
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
They are MarioMaurer, Nonkul Chanon and Gulf Kanawut
Entertainment
fbfb
New songs from H.E.R., Billie and Olivia
New songs from H.E.R., Billie and Olivia
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
H.E.R., the singer, musician and songwriter, is our girl of the moment.
Entertainment
fbfb
GB Sampedro directs first sexy comedy
GB Sampedro directs first sexy comedy
By Leah Salteriio | 14 hours ago
Introducing sexy star and “Braless Goddess” Sunshine Guimary in the sexy comedy, Kaka, turned out to be ideal...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Voltes V: Legacy' director shows glimpse of Camp Big Falcon
'Voltes V: Legacy' director shows glimpse of Camp Big Falcon
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapuso director Mark Reyes showed a glimpse of the set of upcoming fantasy series “Voltes V: Legacy.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with