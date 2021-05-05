'Immortal, media icon': Stars honor entertainment industry pillar Ricky Lo

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to their social media accounts to show their respect and appreciation to veteran entertainment editor Ricky Lo who died on May 4 due to stroke.

Lo was The Philippine Star's Entertainment Editor and columnist since 1986 until his passing. He also served as the leading national newspaper's Associate Editor.

Known for his exclusive showbiz scoops and interviews, he also co-hosted ABS-CBN’s “The Buzz” and GMA-7’s “Startalk.”

TV host Korina Sanchez described Lo as her "tormentor" at first because the industry feared him. But through the years, Korina said they became friends and allies.

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo thanked Lo for the support he gave her through the years. She also commended the entertainment editor for his hard work.

ABS-CBN reporter Lynda Jumilla said she will treasure their time together as colleagues in The STAR.

RIP, ricky. i treasure our time together as colleagues in philippine star. thank you for the lessons, the encouragement, and for being a steady voice of reason.https://t.co/YAzr675vaL — Lynda Jumilla-Abalos (@lyndajumilla) May 4, 2021

Kapamilya host Karen Davilla said the passing of Lo is "truly the passing of an era in showbiz reporting."

Ricky Lo. Rest in Peace. Truly the passing of an era in showbiz reporting.



Kind & soft spoken but would always get the scoop! He was always first. You either feared or loved him - depending how you ended up on his powerful column. Tough act to follow. @PhilippineStar pic.twitter.com/3hxiCVEwgj — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) May 4, 2021

Kapuso actor Richard Yap posted on his Instagram account the screenshot of Lo's article about him a couple of weeks ago. He said he was shocked by Lo's passing.

Kapuso actress Chynna Ortaleza also extended condolences for Lo's family.

Rest in Peace Sir Ricky Lo. ???????? Love & Light to his family. — Chynna Ortaleza (@ChynsOrtaleza) May 4, 2021

Kapuso actor Adrian Alandy thanked the veteran columnist for their friendship.

Rest in Peace tito Ricky Lo. Thank you for all the wonderful years of friendship. ?????????? — Adrian Alandy (@adrian_alandy) May 4, 2021

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin described Lo as a media icon.

He was a media icon, deservedly so; an immortal in his genre. Ricky Lo. You didn’t exist socially if he didn’t mention you. https://t.co/hJJ5kygruC — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 5, 2021

Actor-politician Alfred Vargas thanked Lo for his genuine friendship and support to him throughout the years.



Godspeed, Ricky. May you find peace in the Lord’s embrace. Thank you for the genuine friendship and support throughout the years. You will always be in my prayers. Rest in peace, my friend ???????????????????????? Posted by Alfred Vargas on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

