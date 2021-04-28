CHINESE NEW YEAR
Six 'Bagong Umaga' stars survive COVID-19
Actress Barbie Imperial
Barbie Imperial via Instagram

Six 'Bagong Umaga' stars survive COVID-19

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 1:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Six Kapamilya celebrities of the teleserye "Bagong Umaga" survived COVID-19. 

In a virtual press conference yesterday, Tony Labrusca, Keempee de Leon and Barbie Imperial revealed that they also tested positive for the dreaded virus apart from Heaven Peralejo, Sunshine Cruz and Nikki Valdez, who publicized their COVID-19 bout. 

“Halos lahat kami COVID survivors. We’re working in a time of pandemic; it happens. But God is good. We all survived. That was pretty unforgettable,” Tony said. 

The hunk commended the production team of the series for taking care of them for faster recovery. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABS-CBN (@abscbn)

 

“Sila talaga ‘yung naging family namin. Sila talaga ‘yung nag-alaga sa amin, made sure that we got home safe, that we had the proper meds, that the doctors were always taking care of us. Nakatulong talaga ‘yun. We were all handling it like a family, para no one felt left out and felt alone,” he said.

For her part, Barbie explained why she didn’t publicize her condition.

“Kasi ako, palaging throwback ‘yung mga pino-post ko na photos and videos sa story ko. Baka malito ‘yung mga tao na nakasama ko kung kailan ba talaga ‘yun, at baka isipin nila na nakasama ko sila noong day na ‘yun. Baka ma-alarm sila,” she said. 

Keempee also credited the production team of the series for taking care of them. 

“Thankful talaga ako to the whole ‘Bagong Umaga’ family who prayed for all of us nag-chine-check every single day sa Viber, sa buong production and staff, na hindi kami pinabayaan all the way, na talagang inalagaan kami,” he said.

“Every day, tsini-check kung kumusta ang pakiramdam namin and everything. Nandoon ang family support ng bawat isa, e. Thankful ako. It’s not just about work, but the family na nabuo, ‘yung friendship, ‘yung relationships."
 

