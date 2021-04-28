CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Why Ayra Mariano feels lucky and grateful these days
As a part of Heartful Café, Ayra has the privilege to cheer up viewers weeknights, right after First Yaya: ‘(They) will feel good and get inspired.’

Why Ayra Mariano feels lucky and grateful these days

Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - April 28, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ayra Mariano, like all other actors out there, knows the value of entertainment, especially in these trying times. Thus, the Kapuso star feels lucky to be part of Heartful Cafe and cheer up viewers weeknights, right after First Yaya. The original romantic drama series is also simultaneously aired on GMA Heart of Asia.

“I (consider) this project very important as it will serve somehow like a light at this time of the pandemic, when there’s hopelessness (among people),” said Ayra in a virtual media conference. “With our show, you will feel good, get inspired, matutuwa ka and kikiligin ka (romantically thrilled). Like what the others have said, yung mga tao pagod na sa news about the pandemic (people are tired of hearing news about the pandemic). It will serve as a little source of kaligayahan (happiness) to all.”

Ayra and Heartful Cafe co-stars Julie Anne San Jose, David Licauco, EA Guzman, Victor Anastacio, Jamir Zabarte and Zonia Mejia seem to welcome the idea of them being givers of feel-good entertainment. With that, Ayra is grateful to GMA and GMA Artist Center for this work. You know work opportunities are few and far between, pandemic time.

“Of course, we feel the support of GMA,” said Ayra. “My handler texted me that there was a lock-in taping.” She preferred this work set-up that would require her to say in one location for a long period of time. Its health protocols assured the safety of Ayra and her family.

Last year, Ayra was also tapped as one of the episode hosts of Cool Hub, a GMA online tambayan, on GMA Artist Center’s YouTube Channel. She, Yasser Marta, Manolo Pedrosa and Myrtle Sarrosa shared their hobbies and interests (in art journaling, motorbikes and cars, fitness and gaming) and celebrity passions and collections. Ayra’s work playground was her home.

For Heartful Café, however, she had to be in a taping bubble. The entire cast including Ayra agreed the acting advantage of lock-in taping as described by direk Mark Sicat dela Cruz: “What’s good about lock-in taping is you (and your co-stars) have been together for 12 hours, bitbit mo yung character. You get to sleep for eight hours, (wake up) and prepare for two hours and tape again. nabibitbit mo yung character araw-araw (You are connected with your character every day). Unlike in the pre-pandemic style, (let’s say) your taping is Monday, the next taping is Friday. You have Tuesday to Thursday na nawawala ka sa characterization mo. With everyday taping, you are more attuned to your character.”

By this time, viewers have known that Ayra is Mars, the loyal companion of Heart (Julie Anne), and the cashier-cum-barista of Heartful Café. Also joining her to welcome customers and brew the coffee they love is Roco (Victor), the master barista. As shared by the information given to the media, the university campus coffee shop is owned by Heart, who plays cupid to customers and meets young entrepreneur Ace (David). From there, the tales of romance between Heart and Ace and why not, Mars and Roco begin.

Ayra (third from right) with fellow Kapuso stars (from left) Jamir Zabarte, Zonia Mejia, Victor Anastacio, David Licauco and Julie Anne San Jose.

In real-life, for a man to win her attention, Ayra said she had to feel the sincerity and the genuineness of his intention and action. The young actress preferred a gentleman over “pa-cute lang” guys.

As for fellow StarStruck graduate Migo Adecer’s decision to put on hold his showbiz career, Ayra had this to say: “Well, I consider Migo as one of my closest and trusted friends in showbiz. Kasi napag-usapan din namin (yun). Well, I’m happy for him because it was his decision and maybe he felt that he needed to spend (more) time with his family (in Australia), take a break or enjoy his life na hindi nag-sho-showbiz (away from the klieg lights). Masaya ako sa anong desisyon niya. Good luck on (this new chapter in his life) and what lies ahead of him.” By the way, Migo will make a guest appearance in Heartful Café.

In the meantime, Ayra will also join viewers in following the series narrative as it brings them to Heartful Café, where coffee drinkers converge and all the magic happens, as they say.

(For viewers abroad, they can also watch the series on GMA Pinoy TV. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com.)

AYRA MARIANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;I live in a cruel industry&rsquo;: Rabiya Mateo shows real self on road to Miss Universe 2020
‘I live in a cruel industry’: Rabiya Mateo shows real self on road to Miss Universe 2020
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 12 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was at the top of Twitter charts today for sharing about the bitter realities...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jerald Napoles reveals Kim Molina's reaction to love scene with Sunshine Guimary
Jerald Napoles reveals Kim Molina's reaction to love scene with Sunshine Guimary
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Comedian Jerald Napoles revealed that girlfriend Kim Molina felt uncomfortable in his love scene with newcomer Sunshine Guimary...
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto confesses her past naughty antics to Gerald Anderson
Julia Barretto confesses her past naughty antics to Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto admitted to boyfriend Gerald Anderson that she sent sexy selfie to someone before. ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin apologized over her community pantry which turned into a ruckus after people flocked to...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano clarifies 'you don't need to say sorry' defense for Angel Locsin
Liza Soberano clarifies 'you don't need to say sorry' defense for Angel Locsin
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano clarified her comment on Angel Locsin's post about saying sorry to the senior citizen who...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Her other asset: Fighting spirit
Her other asset: Fighting spirit
By Ricky Lo | 46 minutes ago
My “beauty expert” friends Robert Requintina (Bulletin’s Entertainment Editor) and Celso de Guzman Caparas...
Entertainment
fbfb
Up-and-coming talents join The Squad Plus
Up-and-coming talents join The Squad Plus
By Bot Glorioso | 46 minutes ago
Four of the 13 newly-launched Star Magic’s Squad Plus artists, namely Sam Cruz, Anji Salvacion, Angela Ken and KD Estrada,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kit Thompson bags Best Actor at international film festival
Kit Thompson bags Best Actor at international film festival
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Kit Thompson has won the Best Actor award for the movie “Belle Douleur” at the recent 54th WorldFest-Houston...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ang Probinsyano' director Toto Natividad, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies
'Ang Probinsyano' director Toto Natividad, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Vetaran director and barangay captain Toto Natividad died earlier today, Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco announced.
Entertainment
fbfb
Toni Gonzaga looks back at her career highs & lows
Toni Gonzaga looks back at her career highs & lows
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
This year marks Toni’s 20th year in the entertainment scene.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with