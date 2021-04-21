CHINESE NEW YEAR
Ellen Adarna admits living-in with all exes, hints at real reason behind John Lloyd Cruz split
Actress-model Ellen Adarna
Ellen Adarna via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Ellen Adarna opened up the advantage of cohabitating or living in with her boyfriend before marriage. 

In her interview with beauty queens including Pia Wurtzbach in the Spotify podcast “Between Us Queens,” Ellen admitted that she cohabitated with all of her former boyfriends. 

"Feeling ko if I don't live-in with a person... I don't know him. How will I get to know him, how will I get to know the truth? Kasi it's so different when you're in the same house," Ellen said.

She also hinted about the possible reason why her relationship with actor John Lloyd Cruz did not last long. It was earlier reported that Ellen allegedly found John Lloyd to be "too weird."

Related: John Lloyd Cruz reportedly got ‘too weird’ for Ellen Adarna

“I think that's why my relationships don't last long. Kasi 'di ako matiisin eh. Parang, 'Ayoko na 'to, so what's the point?' Sasabihin ko, 'We lived in for months tapos ayoko na to be with this guy. I cannot see a future with this guy. So why would I waste my time?'" she explained.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna)

 

Ellen also revealed that she was kicked out of the house at the age of 18. Her father was the one who encouraged her to live with her then boyfriend.

"My dad suggested na, 'Mag-live in na kayo, get to know your partner.' Kasi 'yun talaga 'yung fear niya, na magpakasal kami at a very young age. So he wanted us to get to know our partner, know what we want and don't want," Ellen said. 

When asked to give an advice to people considering living-in with their partner, Ellen said: "Mahirap kasi talaga if you don't really know the person... Let's say if you're going to marry him, mag-iiba kasi talaga eh. Okay na 'yang i-test drive mo muna bago mo bilhin."

"It's for your protection. You also have to think about the future and yourself. Things can really go wrong. There's nothing certain," she enthused.

RELATED: Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay to marry this year despite pandemic
 

