Angeline Quinto tests positive for COVID-19
Angeline Quinto is the latest celebrity who tested positive for the deadly virus
Angeline Quinto via YouTube Screenshot

Angeline Quinto tests positive for COVID-19

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 2, 2021 - 1:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto tested positive for COVID-19. 

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Angeline said she got exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient so she will undergo self-quarantine. 

Angeline added that she already went home from a lockdown taping in Laguna. 

“Nakasabay ko kumain. 'Pag kakain, walang mask. Nakapagkuwentuhan kami. Para sa ikakatahimik at safety ng lahat, napagdesisyunan na pati ako po pauwiin muna ng Manila kaysa magtrabaho doon kasi po na-expose po ako don sa positive sa COVID,” she said.  

 

 

In the Day 2 of her quarantine, she received her RT-PCR test that said she is COVID-19 positive. 

“Nakakalungkot. Nag-positive po ako sa COVID. Ito pa naman ang lagi kong sinasabi sa mga katrabaho ko, na laging mag-ingat. Parang this time sarili ko yata ang hindi ko naingatan,” Angeline said. 

“Buti na lang wala si Mama Bob dito. Kung nandito pa ang Mama, baka lalo akong matataranta at mas hindi ko alam ang gagawin ko,” Angeline said, referring to her late mother. 

Angeline said her housemates were also tested but fortunately, they are all negative. 

“Sobrang thankful, dahil wala akong nahawa sa kanila. Sana hanggang matapos ko itong quarantine ko ay maging maayos at wala ako mahawahan kahit isa dito sa amin,” she said.  Video by Angeline Quinto via YouTube 

