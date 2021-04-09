CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Michael V reminds social media users not to reupload his videos
Comedian, rapper and actor Michael V.
GMA/Released

Michael V reminds social media users not to reupload his videos

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2021 - 4:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V asked social media users not to reupload someone’s video but instead share it. 

A Facebook page RobidhooD1992 reuploaded Michael’s new parody video “Essential Lang” to the tune of Eraserheads’ hit song “Torpedo” in their Facebook page. 

In a now deleted post, the “Bubble Gang” actor commented reminding the page that it is not allowed to reupload the video. 

“PAKIUSAP: Pakitanggal ‘tong video. P’wede i-share ‘yung link pero hindi allowed ‘tong direct posting ng material ko,” Michael commented. 

The comedian added that he already reported the incident to the Facebook so they can receive a copyright strike in a few days. 

“Ini-report ko na ‘to at ‘yung ibang nag-upload sa Facebook and in a few days, baka makatanggap ka na ng COPYRIGHT STRIKE ‘pag hindi ito dinelete so please lang, kabayan,” he said.

Recently, Michael has joined the “lugaw is essential” craze as he created the parody song uploading it in his YouTube account.

“Hello again BSS! Nagulat kayo 'no? Wala lang. Bigla lang akong na-inspire du'n sa trending video ngayon 'tsaka may hangover pa yata ako ng parody virus. Enjoy this ‘essential’ parody!” he captioned the video. 

RELATED: Michael V joins 'lugaw is essential' craze with trending parody song
 

BUT MICHAEL V
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miss Myanmar reportedly gets arrest warrant for Miss Grand International speech
Miss Myanmar reportedly gets arrest warrant for Miss Grand International speech
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
It seems Miss Grand Myanmar Han Lay has put herself in hot waters, following her speech at the Miss Grand International (MGI)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo finally admits dating Dominic Roque
Bea Alonzo finally admits dating Dominic Roque
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo finally admitted that she’s dating Dominic Roque. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek Ramsay pleads not to compare him, Ellen Adarna to their exes
Derek Ramsay pleads not to compare him, Ellen Adarna to their exes
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay revealed that he doesn’t want to be compared to Ellen Adarna’s ex-boyfriend John Lloyd...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vilma on wedding: Totoo na ba ito?
Vilma on wedding: Totoo na ba ito?
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
How Vilma Santos ‘conspired’ inkeeping hush- hush the Feb. 21 civil wedding of her son Luis Manzano and Jessy...
Entertainment
fbfb
Simon Cowell accused of maltreating One Direction, Little Mix
Simon Cowell accused of maltreating One Direction, Little Mix
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
"X-Factor" alums and Irish identical twins John and Edward Grimes, or more popularly known as Jedward, spoke out against Simon...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Chito Miranda proud of wife Neri Naig for buying dream farm
Chito Miranda proud of wife Neri Naig for buying dream farm
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda is one proud husband to Neri Naig after she was finally able to buy her desired...
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion pens touching appreciation post to Sharon Cuneta
KC Concepcion pens touching appreciation post to Sharon Cuneta
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Host-actress KC Concepcion penned a touching appreciation post to her mother Sharon Cuneta to celebrate her birth month....
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay to marry this year despite pandemic
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay to marry this year despite pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that her wedding with Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay has been set this year despite the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Diego Loyzaga opens up on relationship with Barbie Imperial
Diego Loyzaga opens up on relationship with Barbie Imperial
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapatid actor Diego Loyzaga claimed that there’s no secret in his good relationship with Barbie Imperial, saying being...
Entertainment
fbfb
D&rsquo;LaZY Boys back domestic tourism on motorcycles
D’LaZY Boys back domestic tourism on motorcycles
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
The name of the team is a misnomer. Actually, the three boys from Batangas are not at all “lazy.” They don’t...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with