Michael V reminds social media users not to reupload his videos

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V asked social media users not to reupload someone’s video but instead share it.

A Facebook page RobidhooD1992 reuploaded Michael’s new parody video “Essential Lang” to the tune of Eraserheads’ hit song “Torpedo” in their Facebook page.

In a now deleted post, the “Bubble Gang” actor commented reminding the page that it is not allowed to reupload the video.

“PAKIUSAP: Pakitanggal ‘tong video. P’wede i-share ‘yung link pero hindi allowed ‘tong direct posting ng material ko,” Michael commented.

The comedian added that he already reported the incident to the Facebook so they can receive a copyright strike in a few days.

“Ini-report ko na ‘to at ‘yung ibang nag-upload sa Facebook and in a few days, baka makatanggap ka na ng COPYRIGHT STRIKE ‘pag hindi ito dinelete so please lang, kabayan,” he said.

Recently, Michael has joined the “lugaw is essential” craze as he created the parody song uploading it in his YouTube account.

“Hello again BSS! Nagulat kayo 'no? Wala lang. Bigla lang akong na-inspire du'n sa trending video ngayon 'tsaka may hangover pa yata ako ng parody virus. Enjoy this ‘essential’ parody!” he captioned the video.

