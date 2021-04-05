Yam Concepcion defends Gerald Anderson over playboy allegations

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yam Concepcion had nothing but praises for “Init Sa Magdamag” co-star Gerald Anderson.

In a virtual press conference earlier, Yam admitted to Philstar.com and other media that many people, including netizens through social media comments, warned her about working with Gerald. But she assured everyone, “Honestly, ‘di ko naman kailangan mag-ingat.”

“Si Gerald, maraming ‘di nakakaalam, s’yempre napanood nila sa TV, ganyan, ang sinasabi nila, ‘Naku, matinik sa babae,’ ganyan. ‘Di loyal,’ ganyan. Pero hindi eh. ‘Pag katrabaho mo si Gerald, he’s very professional,” she attested.

“Saka very gentleman. Hindi pinaramdam sa’kin na may malisya or what. It’s just purely work. And despite of it being purely work, naparamdam n’ya sa’kin ‘yung pasyon na totoo. I still felt his honesty bilang si Tupe, ‘yung character n’ya.”

She shared that although not automatic, she was able to establish rapport and trust with one of her “Init Sa Magdamag” leading men right on their first day on the set, when they shot an intimate scene even without prior working relationship.

“’Yung first day namin sa lock-in, ‘yun ‘yung may intimate scene, ‘di pa kami masyado magkakilala ni Gerald, so kinailangan namin ng 30 minutes to get to know each other… And then eventually, parang naging natural na lang ‘yung chemistry, we got comfortable with each other. Nakuha namin ‘yung trust ng isa’t isa,” Yam recalled.

Gerald, likewise, described Yam as "very professional," "humble," "easy to work with" and "passionate with her work." He shared that he had to physically beef up to prepare for the steamy scenes.

Anderson, Concepcion and JM de Guzman get entangled in a controversial love triangle in ABS-CBN Star Creatives’ highly anticipated new series "Init Sa Magdamag," which will air on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5 this April 19.

