CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Yam Concepcion defends Gerald Anderson over playboy allegations
Gerald Anderson, Yam Concepcion in posters for 'Init Sa Magdamag.'
ABS-CBN/Released

Yam Concepcion defends Gerald Anderson over playboy allegations

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 8:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yam Concepcion had nothing but praises for “Init Sa Magdamag” co-star Gerald Anderson.

In a virtual press conference earlier, Yam admitted to Philstar.com and other media that many people, including netizens through social media comments, warned her about working with Gerald. But she assured everyone, “Honestly, ‘di ko naman kailangan mag-ingat.”

“Si Gerald, maraming ‘di nakakaalam, s’yempre napanood nila sa TV, ganyan, ang sinasabi nila, ‘Naku, matinik sa babae,’ ganyan. ‘Di loyal,’ ganyan. Pero hindi eh. ‘Pag katrabaho mo si Gerald, he’s very professional,” she attested.

“Saka very gentleman. Hindi pinaramdam sa’kin na may malisya or what. It’s just purely work. And despite of it being purely work, naparamdam n’ya sa’kin ‘yung pasyon na totoo. I still felt his honesty bilang si Tupe, ‘yung character n’ya.”

She shared that although not automatic, she was able to establish rapport and trust with one of her “Init Sa Magdamag” leading men right on their first day on the set, when they shot an intimate scene even without prior working relationship.

“’Yung first day namin sa lock-in, ‘yun ‘yung may intimate scene, ‘di pa kami masyado magkakilala ni Gerald, so kinailangan namin ng 30 minutes to get to know each other… And then eventually, parang naging natural na lang ‘yung chemistry, we got comfortable with each other. Nakuha namin ‘yung trust ng isa’t isa,” Yam recalled.

Gerald, likewise, described Yam as "very professional," "humble," "easy to work with" and "passionate with her work." He shared that he had to physically beef up to prepare for the steamy scenes.

Anderson, Concepcion and JM de Guzman get entangled in a controversial love triangle in ABS-CBN Star Creatives’ highly anticipated new series "Init Sa Magdamag," which will air on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5 this April 19.    

RELATED: Gerald Anderson hits back at ‘human nature’ to be ‘judgmental’ of relationships

GERALD ANDERSON YAM CONCEPCION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pilar Pilapil has motherly advice for Duterte
Pilar Pilapil has motherly advice for Duterte
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 hours ago
The seasoned actress plays as mother to Gabby Concepcion's fictional Philippine president character in the currently airing...
Entertainment
fbfb
A man called Fr. Salty
A man called Fr. Salty
By Pat-P Daza | 22 hours ago
Last March 24, the Jesuit community woke up to the sad, shocking news that Fr. Salty de la Rama SJ, headmaster of Ateneo de...
Entertainment
fbfb
The &lsquo;Belofication&rsquo; of Jessica Villarubin
The ‘Belofication’ of Jessica Villarubin
By Ricky Lo | 22 hours ago
How would the bashers and the bullies react if they saw her now?
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee react to Duterte's emotional speech, 'magic wand' remark
Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee react to Duterte's emotional speech, 'magic wand' remark
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya celebrities Angel Locsin and Enchong Dee reacted to President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent emotional...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Gerald Anderson hits back at &lsquo;human nature&rsquo; to be &lsquo;judgmental&rsquo; of relationships
Gerald Anderson hits back at ‘human nature’ to be ‘judgmental’ of relationships
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
“Marami rin akong sakripisyo din. Marami akong nasasakripisyo din dahil sa pag-ibig."
Entertainment
fbfb
Yam Concepcion recalls last conversation with Claire dela Fuente&nbsp;
Yam Concepcion recalls last conversation with Claire dela Fuente 
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Yam then broke into tears upon recalling her last conversation with Claire. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Ex-lovers Rocco Nacino, Lovi Poe reunite in GMA TV series
Ex-lovers Rocco Nacino, Lovi Poe reunite in GMA TV series
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Rocco's character is set to shake the already-shaky, budding romance between Sensen and Dr. Migs.
Entertainment
fbfb
'I wasn't prepared': Beauty Gonzalez shares 'Easter story' on husband's COVID-19 battle
'I wasn't prepared': Beauty Gonzalez shares 'Easter story' on husband's COVID-19 battle
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Beauty shared how Norman couldn't breath due to pneumonia.
Entertainment
fbfb
Philippines' Kelley Day 1st runner-up at Miss Eco International 2021
Philippines' Kelley Day 1st runner-up at Miss Eco International 2021
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 10 hours ago
Miss Eco Philippines Kelley Day was proclaimed first runner up to South Africa's Gizzelle Uys at the culmination of the Miss...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with