Gerald Anderson hits back at â€˜human natureâ€™ to be â€˜judgmentalâ€™ of relationships

Gerald Anderson in a poster for his new series 'Init Sa Magdamag.'
Gerald Anderson hits back at ‘human nature’ to be ‘judgmental’ of relationships

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 8:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Gerald Anderson shared what attracts him to his new character in ABS-CBN’s new series “Init Sa Magdamag.”

According to him, he admires how his character, barrio doctor Christopher Salcedo, sacrificed many things for love.

“’Yung sacrifices n’ya, ‘yung willing s’yang gawin para sa pagmamahal, para sa pag-ibig, personally na-attact ako d’un, yes. Grabe ‘yung adjustment n’ya sa buhay n’ya, grabe ‘yung sakripisyo n’ya para sa great love n’ya,” he told the press, including Philstar.com, in an online conference earlier.

Like his new character, Gerald said he also gave up many things for love and prefers to keep his romantic relationship private. Recently, the actor admitted in an interview with TV host Boy Abunda that he is in a relationship with his “Between Maybes” co-star Julia Barretto.

“Marami rin akong sakripisyo din. Marami akong nasasakripisyo din dahil sa pag-ibig. Kaya ako na-attract kay Tupe agad because he’s very selfless,” Gerald said.

“At ‘yun din nga, kung papano s’ya magmahal. Hindi s’ya ‘yung tao na kailangan isigaw sa buong mundo ‘yung relationship n’ya. Kumbaga, alam n’ya ‘yung gusto n’ya at gagawin n’ya lahat para sa mga taong mahal n’ya.”

The actor used the press con as an opportunity to indirectly air his sentiment against those judging his relationship with Julia, saying that people are quick to judge without knowing the “real situation” first.

“Saka tinanong ko rin sarili ko, ‘Kaya ko bang gawin ‘yung mga sacrifices na ginawa ni Tupe? So parang d’un ko kinuha na parang personal challenge s’ya at ‘yung realization na iba-iba ‘yung pinagdadaanan ng tao eh. Human nature natin na we’re very judgmental sa relationship ng ibang tao, sa sitwasyon ng ibang tao. Ang dali natin magbigay ng judgment pero ‘di naman natin alam ang sitwasyon nila. So d’un ako na-challenge, kung papano magmahal si Tupe, si Christopher Salcedo.”

Anderson, Yam Concepcion and JM de Guzman, are set to capture viewers’ hearts as they get entangled in a controversial love triangle in ABS-CBN Star Creatives’ highly anticipated new series, "Init Sa Magdamag," which will air on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5 this April 19.    
   
The trailer has hit 12 million views 13 days after it was first released on YouTube and became a hot trending topic on social media.     
  
Yam and JM play the prominent political couple Rita and Peterson, whose marriage is on the brink of collapse as they struggle to have a child. Peterson met an accident years earlier that made him incapable of fathering a child.    
   
Rita believes that they can save their relationship if she bears a child through in vitro fertilization. Against Peterson’s parent’s wishes and their town’s beliefs, the two take a chance on the plan.  
  
But Peterson proposes what he thinks is a simpler solution—get the barrio doctor, Tupe, played by Anderson, to be their sperm donor. Unbeknownst to Peterson, Rita and Tupe were once lovers.     
   
How long can Rita hide her past with Tupe from Peterson? What happens when Rita and Tupe’s love rekindles?     
   
Under the creative management of Henry Quitain, “Init Sa Magdamag” will be directed by Ian Lorenos and Raymond Ocampo.  

Catch the pilot episode of Star Creatives’ newest offering on April 17 on the iWantTFC app and website and on WeTV iflix and on April 19 on TV5 and A2Z channel on free TV and via digital TV boxes like ABS-CBN TVplus. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan, and Pampanga.   
   
Viewers can also watch the show starting April 19 on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SKYcable channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator-members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association), on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.   

