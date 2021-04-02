Maja Salvador on rumored GMA move, 'pirating' ABS-CBN stars

MANILA, Philippines — Maja Salvador reiterated that she neither inspired nor convinced ABS-CBN stars to transfer to TV5.

In a virtual media conference recently for her new TV5 show "Niña Niño," the actress told Philstar.com and other press that she already addressed the issues that connected her to a blind item about stars who will find it hard to return to a former network because of allegedly influencing peers to sign with a rival network.

The blind item by showbiz columnist and talent manager Ogie Diaz only left the names of the stars with letters "B" and "M." Netizens guessed that it allegedly referred to Maja Salvador and Billy Crawford. The two have appeared on TV5's shows, including the now defunct "Sunday Noontime Live."

"Hindi namin napag-uusapan at all," Maja was heard saying with parts of the audio of the virtual session inaudible at times.

When prodded by the press, she said that she already answered it in her interview with Philippine Entertainment Portal.

"Nasagot ko na po 'yun sa Pep. Tawanan na lang natin ang mga lumalabas. Sabi ko nga at the end of the day, 'yung katotohanan, wala namang ibang nakakita noon, kung 'di ang nasa taas. Kung anuman 'yung nilabas nila, okay po," she answered with a smile.

She denied the allegations through the PEP article published March 16.

She also indirectly answered the rumors that she had an offer from GMA-7.

"Sabihin na natin, ah, nasagot ko na 'yan so 'yun na 'yun. Basta, ang daming naniniwala sa akin," she said, referring to another PEP article where she categorically did not confirm if she had an offer from the said network.

Maja said that her upcoming "dramedy" (drama-comedy) project with Noel Comia, Jr., Arron Villaflor, Lilet Esteban, Moi Bien, Ruby Ruiz and Empoy was something that she needed to accept.

She said that it was not only because it was co-produced by Piolo Pascual, who owns Spring Films, but it was because of the show's timely reminder.

"Kailangan ko ang teleserye na ito dahil feeling ko kahit sobrang lakas na ng kapit ko kay God, ng faith ko kay God, kailangan ko pa rin itong teleserye na ito na magre-remind sa akin na kahit gaano kahirap ang buhay, ang mga sitwasyon natin ngayon, just believe in God. Paniwalaan mo na hindi ka niya pababayaan, na nandiyan siya, may milagro lagi. It's a reminder for me and para rin ipakita sa audience and remind din sila na kaya siguro nagka-pandemya ngayon ay nakakalimutan din natin siya at humihingi lang siya ng atensyon. At eto 'yung kailangan na mas todohin pa natin ang pagdadasal," she shared.

Catch Maja Salvador as Niña and Noel Comia Jr. as Niño on TV5 starting April 5, 7:15 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, after "Sing-Galing" and right before "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano."