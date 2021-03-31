CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Claire dela Fuente's son regrets his mom won't see 'finish line' in Dacera case
OPM icon Claire dela Fuente with son Gigo
Claire dela Fuente via Instagram

Claire dela Fuente's son regrets his mom won't see 'finish line' in Dacera case

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2021 - 2:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gigo de Guzman, son of Original Pilipino Music icon Claire dela Fuente, said Wednesday that his only regret is her mother will no longer see the “finish line” in the Christine Dacera case. 

Gigo was one of the persons who were tagged by the authorities on the death of the flight attendant. 

In his interview with broadcaster Karen Davila, Gigo said he and his mother became closer because of it.

“I would say that most recently, we have been more closer. It's hard to describe because we never got to close that door, if you know what I mean,” he said. 

“We're just like siblings. Siya yung makulit na kailangang alagaan because matigas ang ulo niya. She worries a lot and I'm the one to make sure that she calm herself down. This case, honestly, took a lot of her. My only regret is that she didn’t get to see the finish line na parang 'Ma, wala ka nang alalahanin. Okay na, tapos na,'” he added. 

 In January, the veteran singer defended her son, saying Gigo will be cleared in the alleged rape and homicide case of the flight attendant.

Friends and hotel staff reportedly found Christine's unconscious body in a hotel bathtub the night after a New Year's Eve party, and rushed her to a hospital, where she passed away. 

“This is so unfair but I know that God has a reason for all of this... The truth is on our side and I am confident na malulusutan ito ng anak ko,” Claire said in a past interview.

Gigo said he’s grateful to the people who showed love to her mother. 

“I would like you to know that I am very grateful. I'm sure my mom is, for the support and looking out me and my brother at this very difficult time. We're doing our best to get through this. Thank you for everything,” he said. 

Claire passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. She was 63. 

RELATED: Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest

CLAIRE DELA FUENTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay engaged a month after confirming relationship
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay engaged a month after confirming relationship
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
It was in February 26 when the couple announced their one-month-old relationship.
Entertainment
fbfb
KathNiel fans adopt 2 elephants for Kathryn Bernardo
KathNiel fans adopt 2 elephants for Kathryn Bernardo
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Fans of Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo gifted the blockbuster queen two elephants under her name in Kenya. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Mario Maurer camp explains demand letter to Kakai Bautista: Not about looks but the truth
Mario Maurer camp explains demand letter to Kakai Bautista: Not about looks but the truth
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Thai actor Mario Maurer’s camp insisted that the demand letter sent to Kapuso comedienne Kakai Bautista is not about...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kakai Bautista deactivates Twitter account after she's bashed over her comment on gov't
Kakai Bautista deactivates Twitter account after she's bashed over her comment on gov't
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso comedienne Kakai Bautista deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash on her tweet regarding the COVID-19...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
FDCP invites foreign filmmakers for collab projects
FDCP invites foreign filmmakers for collab projects
By Bot Glorioso | 15 hours ago
Film Development Council of the Philippines chair Liza Diño-Seguerra has taken new steps to promote the local film...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kakai Bautista's camp finally addresses Mario Maurer's management allegations
Kakai Bautista's camp finally addresses Mario Maurer's management allegations
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapuso comedienne Kakai Bautista's camp finally answered the accusations of Thai actor Mario Maurer’s demand letter...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yes, I believe!
Yes, I believe!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The seventh of the Lenten Reflection series in which the respondents answer the question ‘How do you know that there...
Entertainment
fbfb
What&rsquo;s the latest from the living legends?
What’s the latest from the living legends?
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Many still do. But the most lovable of them all is Paul McCartney.
Entertainment
fbfb
Alisah, Myko sing about eternal love
Alisah, Myko sing about eternal love
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
It is said that some of the best things in life come when you least expect them.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with