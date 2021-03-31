Claire dela Fuente's son regrets his mom won't see 'finish line' in Dacera case

MANILA, Philippines — Gigo de Guzman, son of Original Pilipino Music icon Claire dela Fuente, said Wednesday that his only regret is her mother will no longer see the “finish line” in the Christine Dacera case.

Gigo was one of the persons who were tagged by the authorities on the death of the flight attendant.

In his interview with broadcaster Karen Davila, Gigo said he and his mother became closer because of it.

“I would say that most recently, we have been more closer. It's hard to describe because we never got to close that door, if you know what I mean,” he said.

“We're just like siblings. Siya yung makulit na kailangang alagaan because matigas ang ulo niya. She worries a lot and I'm the one to make sure that she calm herself down. This case, honestly, took a lot of her. My only regret is that she didn’t get to see the finish line na parang 'Ma, wala ka nang alalahanin. Okay na, tapos na,'” he added.

In January, the veteran singer defended her son, saying Gigo will be cleared in the alleged rape and homicide case of the flight attendant.

Friends and hotel staff reportedly found Christine's unconscious body in a hotel bathtub the night after a New Year's Eve party, and rushed her to a hospital, where she passed away.

“This is so unfair but I know that God has a reason for all of this... The truth is on our side and I am confident na malulusutan ito ng anak ko,” Claire said in a past interview.

Gigo said he’s grateful to the people who showed love to her mother.

“I would like you to know that I am very grateful. I'm sure my mom is, for the support and looking out me and my brother at this very difficult time. We're doing our best to get through this. Thank you for everything,” he said.

Claire passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. She was 63.

