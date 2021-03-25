Final season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' available for streaming, download only on hayu

CHINESE NEW YEAR
Final season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' available for streaming, downloand only on hayu
It was a good run of 20 hilarious, exciting and touching seasons where we got a glimpse of their everyday lives and we literally grew up with the family.
Photo Release

(Philstar.com) - March 25, 2021 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — All good things must come to an end, including the iconic reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians with its final season now available on hayu!

It was a good run of 20 hilarious, exciting and touching seasons where we got a glimpse of their everyday lives and we literally grew up with the family.

If you missed out on previous episodes, it’s time to catch-up and grab this last chance to keep up with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kylie and Kendall on hayu.

To kick off the premiere of season 20, hayu Philippines brought together select media and influencers for a nostalgic virtual party true to the Kardashian style.

This online celebration highlighted how much this royal family of reality TV has made an impact on lifestyle trends, pop culture and so much more throughout the years.

Marking the end of an epic era, the first episode titled "Beginnings and Endings," which premiered last March 19, once again sparked questions like: Will we finally get a reconciliation between Kourtney and Scott? What’s next for Khloe and Tristan? Will this show shed light on Kim’s ugly crying teaser on her Instagram during the last day of filming?

All these and more drama but for sure viewers can definitely expect a heck of a ride for this ultimate fam finale.

So if you’re feeling quite sentimental or even just intrigued on what’s to come, stay tuned and witness how the Kardashian-Jenner will bid farewell to the reality TV world. Fresh episodes are available every Friday on hayu on the same day as its US premiere. 

But really? Are we ready to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians yet?

Spread the word and join the family for their one last KUWTK season. Reminisce the 14 long years that we spent together with them by rewatching your favorite episodes over and over again because all seasons are available only on hayu.

 

Get your Kardashian fix plus access to unlimited shows by signing-up via hayu.com or downloading the app. Subscribe to a weekly plan for only P49 or a monthly plan of P149 with a free trial. Or get a hayu prepaid pass and save on your weekly, monthly or quarterly pass.

KARDASHIANS KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS
