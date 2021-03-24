CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Hirap pag sobrang ganda': Kakai Bautista posts following Mario Maurer camp's demand letter
From left: Thai star Mario Maurer; 'Dental diva' Kakai Bautista
Mario Maurer, Kakai Bautista via Instagram, screenshots

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2021 - 1:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya comedienne Kakai Bautista posted about being beautiful after Thai actor Mario Maurer management's issued a demand letter asking her to stop using the actor for career gain. 

In her Instagram account, Kakai posted a photo of her on a beach, wearing a one-piece black swimsuit. 

“Hooh hirap pag sobrang gandaaa. ISMAYL nalang si Tyang sa mga taong ayaw tumigil,” Kakai wrote.  

She added the hashtags “#dentaldiva #Kapit #kakaiAdbentyurs” on her post. 

 

 

Maurer has allegedly taken action on issues connecting him and his "Suddenly It's Magic" co-star Kakai.

Philstar.com received a copy of a letter signed by the legal counsel of Kwaonhar Nine Nine Co., Ltd., the agency that handles the actor's career, on March 23.

With the subject head “Demanding to Cease, Desist and Refrain from further use and reference of the name of Mario Maurer,” the letter was sent to Freddie Bautista from the Artist Gallery Management, Kakai's agency.

“We have been informed of unauthorized use of Mario Maurer name by several events, and it has come to our attention that your talent, Catherine ‘Kakai’ Bautista is the person who continues to use the name of Mario Maurer to attach to herself without consent nor knowledge. Moreover, not only Mario Maurer name but also make the false statement in related to Mario Maurer’s manager,” the letter read.

The letter denies any involvement of the actor with Kakai with whom he worked with in the 2012 movie that had Mario team-up with Erich Gonzales.

“By so using the name of our talent, Catherine ‘Kakai’ Bautista is improperly exploiting the name, image and reputation of Mario Maurer and his manager, and may be violating existing laws of the Republic of the Philippines and the Kingdom of Thailand.”

Kakai said in an August 2015 interview that she had not communicated with the Thai actor since 2015.

The last post that contains Mario Maurer on her Instagram (@ilovekaye) is a throwback video of the "Suddenly It's Magic" cast on Vice Ganda's show, "Gandang Gabi Vice." The post was dated September 21, 2020.

The letter from the agency of Mario said that it wished for Kakai to stop mentioning or referring to the actor.

“Cease and Desist and Refrain from any further use of the name of Mario Maurer and his manager, or any reference to him, directly or indirectly, including but not limited to the uses described hereinabove,” it continued.

It also informed Kakai's camp that they will be given three days to answer their letter.

“Should you fail to confirm to us in writing that you have complied and/or will comply with the above demand to cease, desist and refrain under this letter hereof, our talent, Kwaonhar and its staff will have no other alternative but to pursue (without any further notice to you) formal claims against your talent to protect his rights to the broadest extent,” it added.

RELATED: Mario Maurer's camp demands Kakai Bautista to stop using Thai star's name, still waiting for formal reply

