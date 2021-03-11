Julia Barretto felt 'crucified' by bashers

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto admitted that she felt being "crucified" by bashers, but said she won’t fire back with bad words.

In the recent video blog of photographer BJ Pascual on YouTube, Julia said she fights back once bashers cross the line.

“Hindi ako mapagpatol. Pero kapag may nagko-cross na ng line, I will answer. But never in a bastos way. I won't pay back bad with bad. I believe paying back good sa bad. Fight the good fight of faith, 'di ba, sabi sa Bible?," Julia said.

"I'm always hoping for the best for them every time I reply. It's always, like, 'I'll pray for you. I hope your heart is at peace.' Kasi, for you to be talking to me this way, you must be going through something. Kasi kung at peace ka, masaya ka, kung 'di ka bitter, you'll not talk to anybody that way," she added.

Julia said she looks at bashers as having their own problems and she wished they could improve their lives.

"I kinda look at it, maybe they're not okay. Maybe there's something they wanna improve in their lives or change in their life na hindi pa nagbabago. I just don't wanna judge also because I know what it's like to be judged," she said.

She said that she now compartmentalizes things so she won’t get affected by bad words.

"I'm slowly starting to realize how important it is to compartmentalize things — what matters and what doesn't matter. So sometimes, if it's the opinion from people who don't have significant role in your life and really don't matter to you, who you don’t even know, I'm never gonna be affected by it,” she said.

"Because you don't know me. I don't know you. We can't judge each other. It's just not possible." — Video by BJ Pascual via YouTube