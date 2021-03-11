Gerald Anderson greets Julia Barretto on her birthday, Marjorie says Julia at her happiest

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marjorie Barretto revealed that she sees her daughter Julia Barretto at her happiest in years.

In her Instagram account, Marjorie posted photos of her daughter as 24th birthday greetings.

“I feel this peace in my heart as we celebrate your birthday today, I feel your happiness, Jul. The happiest I have seen you in years,” Marjorie said.

“And that is my answered prayer. For always and forever you have me, behind and beside you. Happy Birthday to my daughter, my friend, my heart and my life. We love you so much,” she added.

Julia recently revealed that she and “Between Maybes” co-star Gerald Anderson are in a relationship.

Gerald also greeted Julia on Instagram, saying that she’s a blessing.

“Happy birthday #youareablessing,” Gerald wrote on the caption with a red heart emoji.