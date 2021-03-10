WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith explains different surname from Anne Curtis

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith revealed the reason why she did not drop the “Smith” on her surname just like what her sister Anne Curtis did.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Jasmine said Anne tried so hard to keep the surname intact so it’s a challenge for herself.

“Because I know she tried so hard to keep it. It was a challenge for myself. I felt na sayang naman 'yung full name, 'yung Curtis-Smith, I really, really like it, so if I can try to retain it, by all means I'll do my best,” Jasmine said.

“When I look at my family's ancestry, even my dad, nalilito kami kung saan galing 'yung pag join ng Curtis at Smith... I want to try to keep it. Kung mag-aartista ka rin naman, you gonna make your name out of the public, why not try to be complete? Let's see how long kung kaya kong panindigan na buo 'yung last name ko,” she added.

Jasmine, however, said that she’s willing to drop it, but she really preferred to use the surname because it identifies her.

“Open naman ako i-drop siya eventually and I don't get mad, but I prefer na may Smith kasi for some reason it was also a way to identify me. Like people naturally know that she's Anne Curtis and me as Jasmine Curtis Smith. Pag may name nga sa mga package na Jasmine Smith tapos naka-mask ako, 'Ikaw ba si Jasmine Curtis Smith?' So that’s the recognition do'n sa three names,” she explained.

Jasmine stars together with Glaiza De Castro in "Midnight in a Perfect World," produced by Globe Studios.

"Midnight in a Perfect World" is set in the near future, where Manila is shown as an almost-utopian city, but they still believe in ghost stories. One of which involves people disappearing after being caught out in mysterious electrical blackouts that happen at random parts of the city after midnight. For those unfortunate enough to find themselves out of their homes, their only refuge are special safe houses installed by the authorities.

These safe houses are usually two storeys high. The ground floor is for those who come in just in the nick of time. No one knows who or what, is inside the locked up second floor. Four friends who think it's all a hoax, find themselves getting caught out in one. As the city lights start going out one by one, they manage to take refuge inside what looks like a designated safe house. Then a phone rings and they realize one of them is still out there. Something is chasing him. Before the night ends, they will each make a decision that will cast light on just how safe their “safe house” is and what really lurks in the mysterious darkness outside.

WATCH: 'Midnight in a Perfect World' trailer

— Videos by Efigenio Toledo IV; QCinema International Film Festival via YouTube

