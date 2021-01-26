WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith on Anne Curtis' showbiz comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and TV host Anne Curtis said that she has no plans of leaving "It's Showtime" in her Twitter post last Friday, January 22.

"Good Morning! As I told my 'Showtime' family during a private conversation. I will never leave It’s Showtime. Been with them since day 1 and will be them until the day comes that the show has to say goodbye. But for now, mummy duties lang ako," she tweeted.

Related: Anne Curtis assures fans of 'It's Showtime' return

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Anne's sister Jasmine Curtis-Smith shared a tidbit about her big sister's comeback.

"I think they will try to soon. I know it's just difficult with the travel ban, so they're just really waiting on what's like the... Kung anong pwede, kung paano nga ba yung quarantine and all of that. I think it's more of that," Jasmine said.

Anne is among the original hosts of the noontime show that premiered in 2009. She took a maternity leave in December 2019 and flew to Australia where she gave birth to her firstborn, Dahlia Amelie, in March 2020 with vlogger and restaurateur Erwan Heussaff.

Jasmine stars together with Glaiza De Castro in "Midnight in a Perfect World," produced by Globe Studios and streaming on Upstream PH this January 29.

"Midnight in a Perfect World" is set in the near future, where Manila is shown as an almost-utopian city, but they still believe in ghost stories. One of which involves people disappearing after being caught out in mysterious electrical blackouts that happen at random parts of the city after midnight. For those unfortunate enough to find themselves out of their homes, their only refuge are special safe houses installed by the authorities.

These safe houses are usually two storeys high. The ground floor is for those who come in just in the nick of time. No one knows who or what, is inside the locked up second floor. Four friends who think it's all a hoax, find themselves getting caught out in one. As the city lights start going out one by one, they manage to take refuge inside what looks like a designated safe house. Then a phone rings and they realize one of them is still out there. Something is chasing him. Before the night ends, they will each make a decision that will cast light on just how safe their “safe house” is and what really lurks in the mysterious darkness outside.

WATCH: 'Midnight in a Perfect World' trailer

— Videos by Efigenio Toledo IV; QCinema International Film Festival via YouTube