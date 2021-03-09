Nicolas Cage marries for 5th time

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage tied the knot with girlfriend Riko Shibata in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to entertainment magazine People, the “Con Air” actor confirmed the news.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Nicolas said of his fifth wedding.

According to a representative of the actor, the wedding was very small and intimate, held at the the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

Riko wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono, while Nicolas wore a Tom Ford tuxedo. They exchanged vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku.

Nicolas last married Erika Kookie last March 2019 but the relationship only lasted for four days. He was granted a divorce two months later. The actor previously married Patricia Arquette in 1995, Lisa Marie Presley in 2002 and Alice Kim in 2004.

He has a son, Kal-El, with Alice, and Weston, from his relationship with actress Christina Fulton.