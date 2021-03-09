CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Nicolas Cage marries for 5th time
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata at their recent Vegas wedding.
Wynn Hotel Las Vegas

Nicolas Cage marries for 5th time

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2021 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage tied the knot with girlfriend Riko Shibata in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to entertainment magazine People, the “Con Air” actor confirmed the news.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Nicolas said of his fifth wedding.

According to a representative of the actor, the wedding was very small and intimate, held at the the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

Riko wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono, while Nicolas wore a Tom Ford tuxedo. They exchanged vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku.

Nicolas last married Erika Kookie last March 2019 but the relationship only lasted for four days. He was granted a divorce two months later. The actor previously married Patricia Arquette in 1995, Lisa Marie Presley in 2002 and Alice Kim in 2004.

He has a son, Kal-El, with Alice, and Weston, from his relationship with actress Christina Fulton.

NICOLAS CAGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: 5 things to know about Smart ambassador Chris Evans
LIST: 5 things to know about Smart ambassador Chris Evans
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 hours ago
Yes, according to Chris Evans, who starred as Captain America in the movie saga of the same title as well as in the “Avengers”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald confirms what people know all the while
Gerald confirms what people know all the while
By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
Gerald Anderson on being ‘very, very happy’ with Julia Barretto and how his romance with Bea Alonzo had gone...
Entertainment
fbfb
Chris Evans eager to visit the Philippines: 'I've heard great things'
Chris Evans eager to visit the Philippines: 'I've heard great things'
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Hollywood superstar Chris Evans wants to visit the Philippines as soon as travel restrictions ease and it is safer to tr...
Entertainment
fbfb
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A day after Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Julia Barretto are in a relationship, his ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson
Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is one proud girlfriend as she officially announced her relationship with Gerald Anders...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Joshua Garcia denies congratulating Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson on their relationship
Joshua Garcia denies congratulating Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson on their relationship
By Jan Milo Severo | 55 minutes ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia denied that he was the one behind a Facebook page that congratulated Kapamilya couple Julia...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad tie knot in civil ceremony
Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad tie knot in civil ceremony
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress Sam Pinto and basketball player Anthony Semerad tied the knot in an intimate civil wedding ceremony yesterday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Edward Barber reacts to be tagged as next Luis Manzano, Robi Domingo
Edward Barber reacts to be tagged as next Luis Manzano, Robi Domingo
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
Edward Barber is flattered to be tagged as the next Robi Domingo and Luis Manzano but he chooses to downplay it.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo very comfortable with Alden Richards
Bea Alonzo very comfortable with Alden Richards
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo and Kapuso actor Alden Richards started their workshop for their upcoming movie adapted from a...
Entertainment
fbfb
How did Ogie & Ian become Kilabotitos?
How did Ogie & Ian become Kilabotitos?
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
There was a Kilabot ng Mga Kolehiyala and years after he got that “title” for driving college girls wild during...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with