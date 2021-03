Aiai Delas Alas tells singles: 'Baka â€˜di pa pinapanganak jowa nâ€™yo'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Aiai Delas Alas has an advice for those who want to have a love life.

During the recent virtual press conference of her new GMA TV series “Owe My Love,” the proud cougar said that singles just need to wait because their partner for life might haven’t been born yet.

“Intay lang, baka ‘di pa pinapanganak jowa n’yo,” Aiai said.

“Naku, ‘wag kayo mawalan ng pag-asa. Nakita n’yo naman ako, ‘di ba? Sino naman ang mag-aakala na makakapag-asawa pa ako? Nakita n’yo asawa ko, bagets! So intay-intayin n’yo pa rin, baka naman ‘di pa pinapanganak magiging jowa n’yo. Intay-intay lang!” she added.

Aiai, 56, married Gerald Sibayan, 26, last December 2017.

“Darating din ‘yan. Kung may ibibigay si Lord na para sa inyo, intay-intay lang, ‘wag kayo mainip! Kagaya nu’ng akin, happy lang,” she said.

Aiai said that she and Gerald are enjoying their lockdown life together by bonding over cooking and eating.