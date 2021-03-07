CHINESE NEW YEAR
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
Combination photo shows former celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo.
Instagram/beaalonzo and andersongeraldjr

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2021 - 1:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — A day after Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Julia Barretto are in a relationship, his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo shared a cryptic post about time as the "ultimate truth teller."

In her Instagram account, Bea posted several photos during her visit to their farm in Zambales.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

“I love going back to our farm in Zambales; there’s always something fun to do. Kanina, lumabas kami para magtampisaw sa ilog. Simple lang, pero ang saya!” Bea wrote.

“These are the moments I live for. The time that this pandemic allowed us to have to be able to spend time with the people we love is what I am most thankful for,” she added.

Social media users believed that Bea fired shots to ex-boyfriend Gerald in the latter part of her post.

“So, here’s to TIME! Time that is best spent with family, Time that heals all wounds, and TIME AS THE ULTIMATE TRUTH TELLER!” Bea wrote, adding a woman shrugging and laughing emojis.

It can be recalled that Julia was the rumored reason behind Gerald and Bea’s breakup but Julia denied it back then.

Gerald, in a one-on-one interview with Boy Abunda, admitted that he’s happy with her relationship with Julia.

The couple met while filming the 2019 movie “Between Maybes.” 

GERALD ANDERSON GERALD ANDERSON AND JULIA BARRETTO GEÂ­RALD ANDERSON AND BEA ALONZO JULIA BARRETTO
