CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Why Gary V stays loyal to ABS-CBN
Gary V
The STAR/File

Why Gary V stays loyal to ABS-CBN

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 5:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gary Valenciano shared the reason why he stayed loyal with his home network of 18 years, ABS-CBN, at last Friday's contract signing dubbed "Kapamilya Strong."

"Ganoon talaga ako when it comes to people who allow me to expad my wings, to soar, and ABS has done that," he began.

"Dahil sa kanila, maliban sa pagiging Kapamilya, they've also allowed me to reach so many more people with my involvement with, of course, 'ASAP,' 'Your Face Sounds Familiar,' 'X-Factor,' 'World of Dance,' 'Tawag ng Tanghalan.' To be able to reach more people is something that I am really so thankful for. That's one big reason that I stayed loyal. They never lessened their support for me," he shared.

Gary V also said he loves how ABS communicates with him whenever he has ideas that they could not do for him at that moment.

"Nagpapasalamat ako dahil naniniwala sila hanggang ngayon sa akin. You know, I'm not as young as I was and yet they are still there to support me. And because of them, I still have many who continue to support me," he said.

He also revealed that he sent text messages during the early days of the network losing its franchise.

"Those days when all these lights were off and all the power was off, sometimes I would text the management that I would try with great difficulty to put in some words of encouragement. Pero ang masasabi ko lang ngayon sa ABS and everyone who are here, 'pag si Lord ang gumalaw sa buhay natin at hinayaan natin s'ya ang gumalaw, when he plants talent in a place like ABS, no matter what happens, God is going to see through. He did not give us the ability to reach, to encourage, to uplift for no reason at all. May rason kung bakit niya binigay ang lahat ng ito and so that's my message now," he shared.

He added that because of what ABS-CBN had been through, it will still be able to see itself through.  

"Hindi natin alam ang kung anu-ano pang klaseng bagyo ang maaring harapin ng ABS. Not only ABS, but all the others who were somehow part of ABS. My only word is kahit anong mangyari, just like what we did during the darkest of times, let's just always remember that He is with us. He is not Above us. He is not around us. He is with us, at least that's where He wants to be and if that happens, malamang kahit minsan magiging mahirap ang pagsubok, we will rise above the storm, we dance in the storm, we will sing in the rain."

GARY V
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay called out a social media user after it commented the name of Derek’s ex-girlfriend Andrea...
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz chooses to be happy amid Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay romance
John Lloyd Cruz chooses to be happy amid Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz chose to be happy amid reports of the relationship between ex-girlfriend Ellen Adarna...
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta was set yesterday (March 1) to start shooting her comeback film titled Revirginized for Viva Films after almost...
Entertainment
fbfb
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Walt Disney Studios announced that the upcoming animation movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” will feature its first...
Entertainment
fbfb
Arjo Atayde to guest on Maine Mendoza's GMA show
Arjo Atayde to guest on Maine Mendoza's GMA show
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Arjo Atayde is going to make girlfriend Maine Mendoza's birthday special this year by guesting on her show, "Daddy's Gur...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Is the Philippines ready for an 'Avenger'? Smart teases new endorser
Exclusive
Is the Philippines ready for an 'Avenger'? Smart teases new endorser
By Jan Milo Severo | 52 minutes ago
Only after over a month since launching the world's biggest boy group BTS as endorser, Smart Communications Inc. teased another...
Entertainment
fbfb
KZ Tandingan makes history, sings &lsquo;Gabay&rsquo; in Disney&rsquo;s &lsquo;Raya and the Last Dragon&rsquo;
KZ Tandingan makes history, sings ‘Gabay’ in Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan secured her seat in history as the first Filipina to sing a Filipino language song in the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbfb
Francine Diaz on Kyle Echarri: 'BF' and partner
Francine Diaz on Kyle Echarri: 'BF' and partner
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
The KyCine love team is among the most popular TV pairings of recent times.
Entertainment
fbfb
Cathy Garcia-Molina film, grand projects for DonBelle as Donny Pangilinan returns to ABS-CBN from TV5
Cathy Garcia-Molina film, grand projects for DonBelle as Donny Pangilinan returns to ABS-CBN from TV5
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Donny Pangilinan is back to ABS-CBN after a brief stint in TV5 and it looks like he is molded to become one of the actors...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban said she initially had no plans of sharing about her new love but she realized that she is a public figure...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with