Why Gary V stays loyal to ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Gary Valenciano shared the reason why he stayed loyal with his home network of 18 years, ABS-CBN, at last Friday's contract signing dubbed "Kapamilya Strong."

"Ganoon talaga ako when it comes to people who allow me to expad my wings, to soar, and ABS has done that," he began.

"Dahil sa kanila, maliban sa pagiging Kapamilya, they've also allowed me to reach so many more people with my involvement with, of course, 'ASAP,' 'Your Face Sounds Familiar,' 'X-Factor,' 'World of Dance,' 'Tawag ng Tanghalan.' To be able to reach more people is something that I am really so thankful for. That's one big reason that I stayed loyal. They never lessened their support for me," he shared.

Gary V also said he loves how ABS communicates with him whenever he has ideas that they could not do for him at that moment.

"Nagpapasalamat ako dahil naniniwala sila hanggang ngayon sa akin. You know, I'm not as young as I was and yet they are still there to support me. And because of them, I still have many who continue to support me," he said.

He also revealed that he sent text messages during the early days of the network losing its franchise.

"Those days when all these lights were off and all the power was off, sometimes I would text the management that I would try with great difficulty to put in some words of encouragement. Pero ang masasabi ko lang ngayon sa ABS and everyone who are here, 'pag si Lord ang gumalaw sa buhay natin at hinayaan natin s'ya ang gumalaw, when he plants talent in a place like ABS, no matter what happens, God is going to see through. He did not give us the ability to reach, to encourage, to uplift for no reason at all. May rason kung bakit niya binigay ang lahat ng ito and so that's my message now," he shared.

He added that because of what ABS-CBN had been through, it will still be able to see itself through.

"Hindi natin alam ang kung anu-ano pang klaseng bagyo ang maaring harapin ng ABS. Not only ABS, but all the others who were somehow part of ABS. My only word is kahit anong mangyari, just like what we did during the darkest of times, let's just always remember that He is with us. He is not Above us. He is not around us. He is with us, at least that's where He wants to be and if that happens, malamang kahit minsan magiging mahirap ang pagsubok, we will rise above the storm, we dance in the storm, we will sing in the rain."