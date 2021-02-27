CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
LA-based Pinay artist debuts with CLOY- inspired song
Newcomer Bey releases Crash Landing under Universal Records: ‘If feel-good music was a genre, you put me in there because I always want to make music that makes people feel good.’
STAR/ File

LA-based Pinay artist debuts with CLOY- inspired song

Nathalie Tomada (The Philippine Star) - February 27, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Los Angeles-based Pinay singer Bey is one of the artists to watch this year. Signed up by Soupstar (the management team behind 6cyclemind, Sandwich, Banda ni Kleggy, Gracenote, Imago, among others), the newcomer has just made her music debut with the song Crash Landing, released under Universal Records.

Bey got the inspiration for the song after Eunice Jorge, the vocalist of Gracenote, introduced her to one of the biggest K-dramas of 2020, Crash Landing On You (CLOY). Both loved the series and especially its soundtrack. Bey thought if she were to create music in the future, she’d love to do something similar to the genres featured in CLOY.

“A couple of days later, (Eunice) came back to me with a demo for Crash Landing, and she said, let me know if you’d like it, we can start recording it as soon as possible,” Bey recalled.

They then began working on Crash Landing in August of last year. The lyrics are about someone hoping for her own “Captain Ri”, or someone who’s willing to cross borders or break barriers for you. The melody has a soaring kind of feel to match Bey’s lilting vocals. Interestingly, it features English and Korean lyrics. Bey said, “I was coincidentally learning how to write and read Hangul. I was already learning to speak it because of my past (work) position as a Korean liaison.”

She added, “I definitely think that it’s inspired by Crash Landing just because you feel that sense of love between the characters and the images that you see from the visuals. But, I definitely don’t think you have to watch the K-drama in order to understand what the song means.”

Bey is not a stranger to the local music industry. While raised in the States, she had the opportunity to live in the Philippines pre-pandemic. To become a music artist herself, however, was never in her plans.

It all started with an online video of her singing a Moira dela Torre song that Darwin Hernandez of Soupstar discovered. He reached out to her, opening this whole idea of her bringing out the musical side of her.

Bey said, “It was really just like innocent experimentation. I really wanted to just try it out. I didn’t think anything big was going to come out of it. And now here we are with the song.”

She also shared how she got to have her music released under Universal Records. “It was actually basically like a blind audition. When the song was already rendered, they listened to it, not knowing who I was, and they gave it a shot. They were like, okay, we are interested in the song, and then it came into fruition, it became a career and it was a surprise.”

While her foray into performing and recording wasn’t planned, she wouldn’t consider it an accident either. “Definitely, not an accident but an opportunity and blessing all at once just because it’s something that I love to do. It’s a passion of mine. So, to be able to manifest that into something, is really cool.”

She continued, “I just decided that it was a good opportunity just because of what’s happening right now. I think, everybody could use a lot more uplifting and since there’s not a lot of work that could be done, it was just a nice step and refreshing breath of air, I guess, for me to be doing something else, to be stepping out of my comfort zone, because I’ve been shy to sing in front of a lot of people.”

As she decided to pursue music amid a pandemic that has practically shut down the live music scene, she said, “It’s definitely been a lot of being nervous but also being really excited to do this, especially at a time like this because things aren’t going to be normal, the recording process definitely wasn’t normal, I had a makeshift studio in my garage. I had to be in Zoom calls with Ate Eunice and Kuya Darwin to have the songs made. It’s definitely very different.”

Bey is not formally trained in music — she did some voice and guitar lessons in the past — but she had early exposure thanks to a musically-inclined Pinoy family in the States. In terms of favorites, she cannot narrow down to a few artists, saying she enjoys diverse sounds. She acknowledged the influences of Eunice of Gracenote and Moira dela Torre, as well as Jay R whose R&B music introduced her to OPM. Her playlist at the moment includes a lot of BTS “because they also are pretty broad in their genres. So, I may be open minded to music, but they’re definitely one of my inspirations because they show like, you can do so many things, you don’t need to be boxed in into a specific genre or be seen as a specific image only.”

This is why after Crash Landing, expect different sounds and more songwriting from her in succeeding releases.

“I wouldn’t really like to categorize myself or what genre I would be releasing music in… I would love to experiment, or, you know, broaden out the type of music that I do because I feel like music is always evolving. It really just depends on, you know, what I’m feeling, what I’m picking on the time, and as long as it’s something that I’m happy with, my team’s happy with, and, ultimately, my listeners are happy with, that something’s I would do.”

(Stream Crash Landing now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records.)

PINAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Julia Barretto opens up about wanting to have a baby
Julia Barretto opens up about wanting to have a baby
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
In a few days' time, Julia Barretto is turning 24 on March 10, and for someone who is a young adult, the actress is certain...
Entertainment
fbfb
Anne-Marie thinks Morissette &lsquo;better&rsquo; than her, Miss Everything's covers are everything
Anne-Marie thinks Morissette ‘better’ than her, Miss Everything's covers are everything
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
In a video released by Warner Music Philippines on Thursday evening, Anne-Marie watched Filipino fans cover her songs.
Entertainment
fbfb
Winwyn Marquez congratulates ex Mark Herras for baby, engagement
Winwyn Marquez congratulates ex Mark Herras for baby, engagement
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez congratulated former boyfriend Mark Herras for his newborn and his engagement to girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbfb
Samantha Bernardo reportedly first to arrive at Miss Grand International, likened to Catriona Gray
Samantha Bernardo reportedly first to arrive at Miss Grand International, likened to Catriona Gray
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Is this a sign?
Entertainment
fbfb
It&rsquo;s the battle of the sexes all over again!
It’s the battle of the sexes all over again!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Looking for a show that’s all about chance encounters and finding love?
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Baron Geisler on how he dealt with anxiety and depression
Baron Geisler on how he dealt with anxiety and depression
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Been there, done that.
Entertainment
fbfb
Manolo shares the value of bonding while working
Manolo shares the value of bonding while working
By Jerry Donato | 1 hour ago
After his stint as host in the online show Cool Hub, Manolo Pedrosa is one of the featured young actors in the Kapuso Afternoon...
Entertainment
fbfb
Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' to stream on Netflix on May 21
Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' to stream on Netflix on May 21
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
When there's a zombie outbreak, one's impulse reaction is to run for your life. It's the other way around for Dave Bautista...
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's go time': Rabiya Mateo offers taste of Miss Universe walk
'It's go time': Rabiya Mateo offers taste of Miss Universe walk
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 hours ago
Rabiya’s walk has been dubbed by fans as the “Hala Bira” walk.
Entertainment
fbfb
Joshua Garcia comfortable working with ex Julia Barretto for 'Paubaya' music video
Joshua Garcia comfortable working with ex Julia Barretto for 'Paubaya' music video
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed the reason why he accepted the music video project of Moira Dela Torre’s &l...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with