CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
PBB housemates: Lessons learned and fearless forecast

PBB housemates: Lessons learned and fearless forecast

KAPAMILYA DAY - Kane Errol Choa (The Philippine Star) - February 24, 2021 - 12:00am

When Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) held its online auditions late last year, a total of 177,524 Filipinos sent their one-minute videos on the kumu app. There must be something about staying in the PBB house that attracts a lot of aspiring housemates.

It reminds you of summer camp, where you learned many new things, built camaraderie and participated in activities that tested your character and values. Viewers find it interesting to watch how a group of housemates with diverse backgrounds living and working together. We see how friendships grew, conflicts resolved and challenges hurdled.

Like any household, conflicts are expected to arise. But Kuya or Big Brother is watching over, guiding, coaching and imparting life lessons to housemates. Viewers may draw parallelisms in their lives, find some situations familiar and relate to the housemates’ joy, pains and aspirations.

As of this writing, nine housemates remain in the current season of Pinoy Big Brother: Connect, namely Amanda, Andrea, Chico, Ella, Jie-Ann, Kobie, Liofer, Quincy and Ralph. We asked those who have been evicted from the PBB house, which was the most challenging task given, what lessons they learned from it and who they think will make it to the Big Four.

Justin Dizon: The human Christmas tree task was the most challenging.

It required strength and endurance as we had to lift each other. We had no idea how long would the Christmas bells play and when would Kuya play them.

Big 4: Ralph, Jie-Ann, Andrea, Alyssa

Russu Laurente: The most challenging task for me was bamboo bridge making. I learned the importance of practicality, creativity and camaraderie.

Big 4: Andrea, Jie-ann, Kobie and Chico.

Mikaela Pajares: The task that pushed me out of my comfort zone was the jump rope choreography challenge. No matter how hard I tried, I could not seem to get the hang of it. That was also probably why I got voted as the weakest member and had to switch teams. If it were not for the other housemates’ patience, I would not have been able to execute the jump rope challenge. Losing this task eventually led to our team’s nomination, but I also learned to accept defeat gracefully. This task taught me how to be patient with myself and taught me to give myself time to learn and adapt quickly to big changes, especially inside the Big Brother house.

Big 4: Ralph, Andrea, Alyssa, Jie-Ann

Crismar Menchavez: The most challenging task would be the nomination. No other task would surpass the difficulty and strength needed to overcome it. I had a tough time doing it. I had to do it. I learned that I could if I want to because I need to.

Big 4: Ralph, Liofer, Andrea, Alyssa

Haira Palaguito: The jump rope choreography taught me how to be a good leader and fulfill the responsibilities given to me.

As a leader, you should enjoy what you are doing and be open to suggestions from teammates. If you are all united and enjoying what you are doing, a good performance will come out. Never doubt yourself and stay determined to achieve your goals.

Big 4: Amanda, Ella, Liofer, Gail.

Aizyl Tandugon: The jump rope was the most challenging task given. It was challenging, stressful and tiring.

But we learned to be patient and brave.

Kuya will not give you a task that you can’t accomplish. And now, I am proud to say that even if my group lost, I am happy that I learned something new about myself because I could do it.

Big 4: Gail, Ella, Kobie, Liofer

Kyron Aguilera: Carrying Jie-Ann and Kobie for a long time was the most challenging task as it required a lot of strength. My whole body ached, especially my lower back. But I learned how to be strong and determined. If you experience pain, endure it and know that it will eventually go away.

Big 4: Liofer, Jie-Ann, Ralph, Amanda

Gail Banawis: Kuya’s most challenging task was when he divided the house into two different businesses. From that task, I learned that you don’t need to be perfect and know all the answers to become a good boss. What is more important is being flexible and able to adapt. It’s also important to communicate effectively with your employees.

Big 4: Ralph, Liofer, Andrea, Jie-Ann

Alyssa Exala: The jump rope task was the most physically challenging task for me. I learned that efforts do not betray, and trusting your team is very important.

Big 4: Jie-Ann, Ralph, Andrea, Kobie or Liofer

PBB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GMA executive defends Suzette Doctolero over 'Voltes V: Legacy' criticism
GMA executive defends Suzette Doctolero over 'Voltes V: Legacy' criticism
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
GMA-7 creative head writer Suzette Doctolero has the back of one of the network's top executives.
Entertainment
fbfb
Vic Sotto life story featured in GMA TV special
Vic Sotto life story featured in GMA TV special
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
For the first time, "Eat Bulaga" stalwart Vic Sotto sits with Pia Arcangel on "Tunay na Buhay" this Wednesday, February...
Entertainment
fbfb
Need an aphrodisiac? Try Indian cuisine!
Need an aphrodisiac? Try Indian cuisine!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
First, a confession: All these years, my taste buds have been accustomed to three kinds of food Chinese (understandable),...
Entertainment
fbfb
Anne Hathaway was 9th choice for lead role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Anne Hathaway was 9th choice for lead role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
When Emily told Andy that a million girls would kill for her job in “The Devil Wears Prada,” she was being l...
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine: Does it make me an activist?
Janine: Does it make me an activist?
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Because she’s visible in rallies and making comments about this and that issue (including the “military on UP...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Love means never having to say you&rsquo;re sorry
Love means never having to say you’re sorry
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Believe it or not but Carmina Villarroel and Zoren Legaspi have never fought in their 20 years together
Entertainment
fbfb
Teka, Teka, Teka singer crosses over to movie acting
Teka, Teka, Teka singer crosses over to movie acting
By Jerry Donato | 1 hour ago
After releasing the bubblegum-pop song, Teka, Teka, Teka last year, Christi Fider is making a crossover to the movies as part...
Entertainment
fbfb
Final Pitch Season 6 scouts for &lsquo;new normal&rsquo; heroes
Final Pitch Season 6 scouts for ‘new normal’ heroes
By Gil Villa | 1 hour ago
The country’s only business reality TV show, The Final Pitch, may have been dealing with entrepreneurs who are in essence...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lea Salonga gives advice to closet queens on 50th birthday
Lea Salonga gives advice to closet queens on 50th birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga asked her fans not to ship her with versatile actor Ian Veneracion.
Entertainment
fbfb
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo departs for Miss Grand International
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo departs for Miss Grand International
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 14 hours ago
Miss Grand Philippines 2020 Samantha Mae Bernardo will leave earlier for Thailand for the MGI finals and compete with over...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with