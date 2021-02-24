PBB housemates: Lessons learned and fearless forecast

When Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) held its online auditions late last year, a total of 177,524 Filipinos sent their one-minute videos on the kumu app. There must be something about staying in the PBB house that attracts a lot of aspiring housemates.

It reminds you of summer camp, where you learned many new things, built camaraderie and participated in activities that tested your character and values. Viewers find it interesting to watch how a group of housemates with diverse backgrounds living and working together. We see how friendships grew, conflicts resolved and challenges hurdled.

Like any household, conflicts are expected to arise. But Kuya or Big Brother is watching over, guiding, coaching and imparting life lessons to housemates. Viewers may draw parallelisms in their lives, find some situations familiar and relate to the housemates’ joy, pains and aspirations.

As of this writing, nine housemates remain in the current season of Pinoy Big Brother: Connect, namely Amanda, Andrea, Chico, Ella, Jie-Ann, Kobie, Liofer, Quincy and Ralph. We asked those who have been evicted from the PBB house, which was the most challenging task given, what lessons they learned from it and who they think will make it to the Big Four.

Justin Dizon: The human Christmas tree task was the most challenging.

It required strength and endurance as we had to lift each other. We had no idea how long would the Christmas bells play and when would Kuya play them.

Big 4: Ralph, Jie-Ann, Andrea, Alyssa

Russu Laurente: The most challenging task for me was bamboo bridge making. I learned the importance of practicality, creativity and camaraderie.

Big 4: Andrea, Jie-ann, Kobie and Chico.

Mikaela Pajares: The task that pushed me out of my comfort zone was the jump rope choreography challenge. No matter how hard I tried, I could not seem to get the hang of it. That was also probably why I got voted as the weakest member and had to switch teams. If it were not for the other housemates’ patience, I would not have been able to execute the jump rope challenge. Losing this task eventually led to our team’s nomination, but I also learned to accept defeat gracefully. This task taught me how to be patient with myself and taught me to give myself time to learn and adapt quickly to big changes, especially inside the Big Brother house.

Big 4: Ralph, Andrea, Alyssa, Jie-Ann

Crismar Menchavez: The most challenging task would be the nomination. No other task would surpass the difficulty and strength needed to overcome it. I had a tough time doing it. I had to do it. I learned that I could if I want to because I need to.

Big 4: Ralph, Liofer, Andrea, Alyssa

Haira Palaguito: The jump rope choreography taught me how to be a good leader and fulfill the responsibilities given to me.

As a leader, you should enjoy what you are doing and be open to suggestions from teammates. If you are all united and enjoying what you are doing, a good performance will come out. Never doubt yourself and stay determined to achieve your goals.

Big 4: Amanda, Ella, Liofer, Gail.

Aizyl Tandugon: The jump rope was the most challenging task given. It was challenging, stressful and tiring.

But we learned to be patient and brave.

Kuya will not give you a task that you can’t accomplish. And now, I am proud to say that even if my group lost, I am happy that I learned something new about myself because I could do it.

Big 4: Gail, Ella, Kobie, Liofer

Kyron Aguilera: Carrying Jie-Ann and Kobie for a long time was the most challenging task as it required a lot of strength. My whole body ached, especially my lower back. But I learned how to be strong and determined. If you experience pain, endure it and know that it will eventually go away.

Big 4: Liofer, Jie-Ann, Ralph, Amanda

Gail Banawis: Kuya’s most challenging task was when he divided the house into two different businesses. From that task, I learned that you don’t need to be perfect and know all the answers to become a good boss. What is more important is being flexible and able to adapt. It’s also important to communicate effectively with your employees.

Big 4: Ralph, Liofer, Andrea, Jie-Ann

Alyssa Exala: The jump rope task was the most physically challenging task for me. I learned that efforts do not betray, and trusting your team is very important.

Big 4: Jie-Ann, Ralph, Andrea, Kobie or Liofer