Julia Montes posts birthday greetings for rumored lover Coco Martin

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Montes greeted Kapamilya actor Coco Martin on his 39th birthday.

In her Instagram account, Julia posted a photo of Coco and only captioned it with wrapped gift, a red heart and birthday cake emojis.

Celebrities such as Lorna Tolentino and Vina Morales, Isabel Oli-Prats and Shaira Diaz, to name a few, also greeted the “Ang Probinsyano” star in the comments section.

Coco and Julia were rumored to be in a relationship for years but they have remained silent on the issue. Last year, Coco asked the public for his privacy when he was asked if he’s the father of the rumored baby of Julia.

Julia also remained silent on the issue during her recent guesting in one of the episodes of ABS-CBN’s “Magandang Buhay.”

Since 2017, Julia has always been greeting Coco on social media on his birthday. The captions, however, are just brief like HBD or emojis.

