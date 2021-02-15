Laurenti Dyogi, Star Magic greet Johnny Manahan despite exposés vs ABS-CBN

CHINESE NEW YEAR
Laurenti Dyogi, Star Magic greet Johnny Manahan despite exposÃ©s vs ABS-CBN
From left: Laurenti Dyogi, Johnny Manahan
ABS-CBN/Released; The STAR/File

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2021 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — New Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi greeted Star Magic founder and former head Johnny Manahan on his 74th birthday.

In his Instagram account, Dyogi posted an art card released by Star Magic to greet Manahahan on his special day.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DirekLauren (@direklauren)

 

“A blessed birthday to the man who built Star Magic. Happy birthday Sir!” Dyogi wrote.

The same art card was uploaded by Star Magic on its Instagram account.

“Mr. M, yours has been a remarkable life and career, an inspiring story of vision, humility, and grace, written on tablets of hard-work and divine leading. May the many years ahead be even more blessed with divine grace, sound health, and prosperity. Happy birthday!” the ABS-CBN talent arm wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils)

 

In his previous interview with The STAR's Entertainment Editor Ricky Lo, Dyogi ackowledged Manahan as the founder of Star Magic together with Freddie Garcia.

“He is an icon in the industry and there will only be one Mr. M. I am privileged that I had him as a mentor when I was once part of Star Magic as training director in the ‘90s. I will honor his legacy and will work hard to preserve and grow what he built for 28 years,” Dyogi said. 

This came after Manahan's controversial Philippine Entertainment Portal interview last month in which he revealed that the real reason he left ABS-CBN and Star Magic is because there was a "shadow talent center" in ABS-CBN that was in conflict with Star Magic.

"There's a shadow talent center in ABS-CBN, and they have their own managers and they manage their own stars," Manahan told PEP.

"In my view, it's a big crime... 'Yung PBB ('Pinoy Big Brother' winners), ginawang talent nila. That should have been ours. Dapat amin ‘yan, e. Raket namin ‘yan."

Related: Johnny Manahan: ABS-CBN was ‘scared’ of our TV5 show

From Head of Entertainment Production, Dyogi was appointed as Head of Star Magic effective January 1, 2021, succeeding Mariole Alberto. He also served as Head of TV Production for Star Hunt.

“I’ve always believed that the Philippines is a country of entertainers and I think it’s something that we can be proud of. We’re committed to help push Filipino talent globally, and I think it’s time for us to start pushing for our talents to attain global prominence. We would like to shine as a Filipino company that will continue to take pride in our talents – behind the scenes or on camera,” Dyogi said in an ABS-CBN statement.

