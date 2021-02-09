CHINESE NEW YEAR
Janine Gutierrez says Rayver, GMA bosses supportive of ABS-CBN transfer
Janine Gutierrez says Rayver, GMA bosses supportive of ABS-CBN transfer

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 7:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Whenever there's news of talents or stars transferring to another network, notably between GMA and ABS-CBN, expect some form of rabidity to take form.

Some fans and even showbiz pundits see it as an act of not having "utang na loob," a Filipino concept defined by being eternally grateful for a favor bestowed on an individual or group. In theory, it is good but it has been used as a form of criticism referring to someone who breaks that gratitude by choosing to form a new path.

In the case of Janine Gutierrez's transfer from GMA Network to ABS-CBN, she said most people are supportive of her decision. It even includes her former bosses.

“Maswerte ako kasi lahat sila masaya para sa’kin. Even my former bosses, all the people I worked with, I really feel there’s support up to now na no matter where you are, ‘di mawawala ‘yung pinagsamahan and they really wish me well,” she revealed.

Even her boyfriend, Rayver Cruz, is supportive. The 31-year-old actor even said in a previous press interview that he supports Janine's transfer because it gives her more topics to talk about.

“More topics to talk about? Ano ‘yun?" quipped Janine.

She continued, "But yeah, he’s very supportive. He introduced me sa lahat ng mga Kapamilya n’ya sa ‘ASAP’ kasi you know he was there for 18 years. Parang du’n s’ya tumanda. He’s so excited for me to get to work with a lot of his Kapamilyas as well. I’m grateful for his support. Siguro kung maligaw ako dito, matuturo n’ya sa’kin ‘yung daan, literally kung saan ‘yung mga studio.”

Rayver was with GMA during his younger years until he signed with Star Magic, ABS-CBN's talent arm in 2002. He returned to GMA in 2018.

