Liza Soberano greets 'long lost brother' from Thailand

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano finally replied to Thai actor Luke Plowden, joking that they were long-lost siblings.

In her Twitter account, Liza shared Luke’s tweet replying to the Thai actor.

Hello long lost brother! ???????????? — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) January 28, 2021

"Hello long lost brother!" the actress said, adding a waving and laughing emoji.

Luke replied to Liza’s tweet, saying: "Nice to finally meet you, twin sister."

Nice to finally meet you, twin sister ????????? — Luke I. Plowden (@thelukevoyage) January 28, 2021

Recently, Luke posted on his Twitter account a side by side photo of him and Liza.

“Hi @lizasoberano, I've heard from many Filipino fans that I kinda look like a male version of you, I guess I can see that,” he wrote.

Hi @lizasoberano , I've heard from many Filipino fans that I kinda look like a male version of you, I guess I can see that ???? pic.twitter.com/Ta8rVkbMOl — Luke I. Plowden (@thelukevoyage) January 26, 2021

Social media users also noticed the physical similarities between the two celebrities from different countries.

Luke is under the Thai network GMMTV, which is behind the popular Boy Love series "2gether."

International stars Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth and James McVey of the band The Vamps also noticed Liza before.

RELATED: Liza Soberano noticed by Thai actors Bright Vachirawit, Luke Voyage