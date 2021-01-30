KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Veggies as wedding giveaways
Stephen Viñas and Krina Cayabyab sit on the farmer’s market table at the end of the reception
Dan Rivera and Noel Ferrer

Veggies as wedding giveaways

Leah C. Salterio (The Philippine Star) - January 30, 2021 - 12:00am

When singer-musician Krina Cayabyab exchanged marriage vows with stage actor-choreographer Stephen Viñas last Dec. 21, the guests had the thrill of the wedding day when they were treated to free market shopping and went home with bayong-ful of harvest.

The intimate wedding ceremony, attended by a little over only 50 guests, was held at the Saint John Paul II Parish in Eastwood City. Not all those who went to the church graced the reception that followed at the Green Meadows Clubhouse.

Not minding they were in formal attire — the men in barong tagalog and the ladies in high heels — the guests happily shopped to their hearts’ content and filled their bayong with everything they could take home. There were only a few guests, so shopping from the farmer’s market was not crowded nor chaotic. Everyone took his own time. Everybody knew each other.

The newlyweds with the parents of the bride, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab and Emmy Punsalan-Cayabyab

The “father of the bride,” National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, shared everything that happened in the wedding was the idea of the couple. “I was wondering the night before kung ano ang papel ko,” Mr. C shared. “Was I assigned to bring something? Ako ba ang driver? Ako ba ang in sa ganito o sa ganyan? Waaahahaha. Ang saya. Wala akong responsibilidad.”

Krina disclosed back in November 2019, she and Stephen really planned for their wedding to be an eco-friendly and minimalist themed one. “At the same time, we wanted everything close to Filipino sensibilities with a modern Filipiniana look,” Krina said.

In January last year, Stephen came across the page of Sierreza Zero-Waste Store and Artisan Cafe on Facebook. “We found their advocacy and activities to be very inspiring,” Krina offered. “They accommodated our plan and even invited us to their farms (in Laguna) to meet the farmers.”

However, Taal eruption and the pandemic ensued, so communications between Sierreza and the couple were halted. “It was not until November when we touched base with Sierreza again to inform them that we were continuing with our plan,” Krina granted. “Aside from Sierreza, we were also able to gather produce from the group The Murang Gulay Shop.

The couple initially became worried when the vegetables arrived two days before their wedding. “There were more than 15 sacks and crates of vegetables, grains and other produce,” Krina recalled. “We thought that it was too much, that a lot might be left behind after the reception. So we were absolutely surprised when everything was wiped out and we could see the excitement and eagerness of our guests to bring home what they can.”

From Sierreza, there were ube, turmeric, ginger, peanuts, gabi, camote, black rice, red rice, saba, latundan and lagkitan. The Murang Gulay Shop offered cucumber, carrots, lemon, tomato, zucchini, Korean radish and sayote.

The couple also sourced out potted vegetable plants for gardening from the Quezon City Circle, like rosemary, siling labuyo, purple chili pepper, tomato, eggplant, wansoy, basil, calamansi and okra.

Krina and Stephen got engaged on Dec. 25, 2018, the birthday of Krina. “Our original wedding date was supposed to be Feb. 20, 2020,” she revealed. “But we realized we weren’t preparing and thinking about the occasion enough, so toward the end of 2019, we decided to postpone and find a later date in the year.”

On the wedding day, Mr. C and his wife, Emmy Punsalan-Cayabyab, received a special blessing from the priest for celebrating their 35th anniversary which coincided with the wedding.

Krina, whose real name is Cristina Maria, is the elder of Mr. C and Emmy’s two children. The younger is Toma, whose real name is Antonio Maria. In 2010, Krina graduated Bachelor in Music in Chorale Conducting, summa cum laude. She is a member of the popular Baihana trio, with Mel Torre and Anna Achacoso-Graham. In 2018, Krina finished the Musicology Graduate Program. She is also an instructor and faculty member at the UP Arts Studies Department. Stephen is a Theater Arts graduate from the University of the Philippines. He previously joined the cast of the Eraserheads’ musical, Ang Huling El Bimbo at Resorts World Manila.

CAYABYAB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Who will play Bonifacio?
Who will play Bonifacio?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Reality Entertainment producer-director tandem Dondon Monteverde and Erik Matti have announced that they are producing the...
Entertainment
fbfb
AJ&rsquo;s dad Jeric says no
AJ’s dad Jeric says no
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
The surname rings a bell.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Deepfake': Stars who fell victim to edited nude photos, videos
'Deepfake': Stars who fell victim to edited nude photos, videos
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The recent news of Korean star Nancy McDonie's and actresses Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal's manipulated sexy photos bring to...
Entertainment
fbfb
Quezon City to contact trace after crowds greet Willie Revillame's birthday
Quezon City to contact trace after crowds greet Willie Revillame's birthday
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Scores of fans had gathered outside of Wil Tower along Eugenio Lopez Drive in hopes of receiving cash from the host.
Entertainment
fbfb
'This has to stop': Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal on 'pambababoy' toward women
'This has to stop': Sue Ramirez, Maris Racal on 'pambababoy' toward women
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya stars Sue Ramirez and Maris Racal reacted over their photos that were edited to look nude on social media...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Barbie, Kate share &lsquo;acting-in-a-bubble&rsquo; experiences
Barbie, Kate share ‘acting-in-a-bubble’ experiences
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Barbie Forteza and Kate Valdez can definitely hold their own in the presence of experienced stars as shared by their Anak...
Entertainment
fbfb
How SB19 plans to go up in 2021
Exclusive
How SB19 plans to go up in 2021
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Filipino boy band SB19 is out to expand their brand as they greet 2021 setting new goals for themselves.
Entertainment
fbfb
Yellow Rose tackles immigration challenges
Yellow Rose tackles immigration challenges
By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
“It’s about 15 minutes or so in the entire movie, but it was a pivotal 15 minutes,” said Lea Salonga of...
Entertainment
fbfb
What you need to know: 'Freedom: The Regine Velasquez Valentine Digital Concert'
What you need to know: 'Freedom: The Regine Velasquez Valentine Digital Concert'
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez will perform 20 songs for around two hours on February 14.
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN confirms film for Bright or Win
ABS-CBN confirms film for Bright or Win
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The trending Thai tandem shot to popularity last year with their romance-comedy series “2gether The Series” and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with