KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Why Ellen Adarna doesnâ€™t want to work with John Lloyd Cruz
Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz
Ellen Adarna via Instagram, screen grab

Why Ellen Adarna doesn’t want to work with John Lloyd Cruz

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 7:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ellen Adarna is happy to be back in show business after years of hiatus.

“Masaya. ‘Yung set namin na ‘John en Ellen,’ very warm. It doesn’t feel like work at all,” she said of her comeback project, a sitcom that premiered on TV5 yesterday.

“Gusto ko sana si Angelina Jolie, nga lang ang problema hindi s’ya available,” Ellen’s co-star, John Estrada, joked about his original pick for a leading lady.

“I’m a follower of Maria Elena Adarna sa IG (Instagram) and I’m proud to say that I’m one of her fans ever since.”

According to John, Ellen has a certain “magic” and a natural humor that makes her the best choice for a co-star.

“Despite the controversies, she’s a very good soul. She’s bubbly, honest, alam n’yo kung meron man kayong ‘bad image’ of Ellen Adarna, pakitapon n’yo na po ‘yan dahil hindi po s’ya ‘yan,” he enthused.

What made Ellen say “yes” to do the show, she said, is because her son with ex-partner John Lloyd Cruz, Elias, will be in Manila for at least a month to accompany his dad.

“My son is with him (John Lloyd) for a month, so I might as well work,” she said in a virtual press conference for the show last week.

“It’s good timing because when I was offered to be in the show, my son is scheduled to be in Manila… Tapos sasama ako kasi matagal s’ya dito, for one month. Wala naman akong gagawin for one month, so ‘yun, let me just do this.”

Although she preferred the show’s lock-in setup, she said she will just accept projects depending on the time they would require.

“I won’t come back (to working in showbiz) full-time. It will really depend on my time for my son.”

Taping for “John en Ellen” only took her five days for the entire season, so she appreciates if her future projects would be like this and not take a lot of time away from her kid.

“Drama, or kahit ano pa, it requires a lot of energy. And like I said, my son is my priority.”

Elias, she said, does not understand yet her and John Lloyd’s work as actors.

“There was one time I tried to show him his dad on TV. Parang ‘di pa n’ya na-ge-gets. Wala pa talaga s’yang clear idea.”

When asked for her message for John Lloyd, she said: “If I have a message (for) him, I would text him myself.”

When asked by Philstar.com during the press con if she is willing to work with John Lloyd, she replied: “Isa lang ‘yung ex ko ha, sa showbiz.”

“Parang hindi,” she noted.

“Kasi serious naman ‘yun. Ako gusto ko comedy.”

RELATED: ‘John en Ellen’ confident despite canceled TV5 shows due to poor ratings

ELLEN ADARNA JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Piolo & Donny back in ASAP... from SNL?
Piolo & Donny back in ASAP... from SNL?
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Last Monday, Funfare broke the scoop about the partnership of the Cignal-TV5 Kapatid Network and ABS-CBN Kapamilya Network....
Entertainment
fbfb
At home with Dimples Romana
At home with Dimples Romana
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
Long after the end of the trend-setting Kapamilya soap Kadenang Ginto in which she played Daniela Mondragon a.k.a. Dani Girl,...
Entertainment
fbfb
A mahjong weekend with the family
A mahjong weekend with the family
By Pat-P Daza | 21 hours ago
My first weekend out-of-town with my kids began last Friday. My sister Penny’s in-laws have a beautiful rest house in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Idol Raffy, Action Man
Idol Raffy, Action Man
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Back then, there was Kuya Eddie (IIarde who passed on in August last year) with his Kahapon Lamang radio program (that inspired...
Entertainment
fbfb
Johnny Manahan: ABS-CBN was &lsquo;scared&rsquo; of our TV5&nbsp;show
Johnny Manahan: ABS-CBN was ‘scared’ of our TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
"Maybe we can do something there at Channel 5. Might be fun going up against ABS-CBN!"
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Mark Carpio expands musical horizons
Mark Carpio expands musical horizons
By Jerry Donato | 21 hours ago
Mark Carpio expands his musical horizons now that he is with Viva.
Entertainment
fbfb
SB19's 'Hanggang Sa Huli' featured in 'Gameboys' season 2 teaser
SB19's 'Hanggang Sa Huli' featured in 'Gameboys' season 2 teaser
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
A'TINs and "Gameboys" fans are shooked!
Entertainment
fbfb
Vickie Rushton, Samantha Mae Bernardo among Binibining Pilipinas 2020 hopefuls vying in April coronation
Vickie Rushton, Samantha Mae Bernardo among Binibining Pilipinas 2020 hopefuls vying in April coronation
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Mark your calendars, pageant fans!
Entertainment
fbfb
Joshua Garcia admits he contemplated network transfer after denial of ABS-CBN franchise
Joshua Garcia admits he contemplated network transfer after denial of ABS-CBN franchise
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia admitted that he considered transferring to other network after ABS-CBN failed to get a fresh...
Entertainment
fbfb
A BL that happened by chance
A BL that happened by chance
By Jerry Donato | 2 days ago
“If there’s an opportunity to tell a story, no matter what (the) platform (is) and given the circumstance is right,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with