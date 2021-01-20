KOREAN WAVE
No way but up for SB19 as brand endorsers
SB19 in a campaign material for Lazada Philippines
No way but up for SB19 as brand endorsers

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 11:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop (P-pop) group SB19 keeps on reaping awards and rewards.

The quintet is fast becoming favorite ambassadors or singers behind a viral dance challenges or brand jingles. Sejun, Stell, Josh, Justin and Ken have joined e-commerce site Lazada Philippines' roster of ambassadors, alongside actress Kathryn Bernardo and model-YouTube star Mimiyuuuh. Today, the #NasaLazadaYan music video featuring Mimiyuuuh and SB19 launched with catchy jingle and lyrics.

 


"With their vibrant, encouraging and unique individual personalities, SB19 definitely lends their energetic and fresh youth to our already dynamic roster of (our brand) ambassadors in the Philippines. We hope that our customers would also be inspired by the band's enthusiasm and passion," said Neil Trinidad, Lazada Philippines’ Chief Marketing Officer.

“With shopping behaviors of Filipinos dramatically shifting online since the onset of the pandemic, we remain committed to providing the best service and shopping experience to our customers. With (this new campaign with SB19), we want to provide Filipinos the ease of finding what they need to tackling their to-do lists all with the help of the app."

“We are very honored and happy to now be part of the family. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to represent the brand we truly admire," said SB19.

Last month, SB19 launched the single "Sundin Ang Puso" for cola brand Pepsi. Last week, they again surprised their fans, called A'TIN, when they sang and danced "Pasalubong ng Bayan" for Filipino donut brand Dunkin Donuts. 

RELATED: SB19, The Juans win big at 6th Wish Music Awards

