KathNiel 2021 teleserye: What you need to know
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla with Juan Miguel Severo
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 1:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Following the success of lockdown hit “The House Arrest of Us,” Kapamilya couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are set to co-star in a new series this year.

The untitled Kathniel project is penned by none other than “Hintayan ng Langit” and “Gaya sa Pelikula” writer Juan Miguel “Gege” Severo.

 

 

“Panahon na naman ng pag-ibig,” Juan Miguel recently teased the pilot script of the teleserye dated December 21, 2020.

Based on ABS-CBN’s latest omnibus trailer of upcoming productions, the writer’s concept is about “experiencing timeless love.”

The Kathniel project was teased with the line: “Kaya mo bang ipaglaban ang inyong pag-ibig kung galing kayo sa magkaibang panahon?”

 

 

Daniel and Kathryn found the concept refreshing and look forward to filming soonest.

“Una, excited kami sa teleserye na gagawin kasi 'yung concept no'n, nanggaling siya kay Gege,” Kathryn said during "The House Arrest of Us" Finale Bloggers Conference last Wednesday.

“So it's something na gusto namin ni DJ talaga. Kaya medyo na-delay ngayon kasi inaayos 'yung script, so we're happy because we're working on a project na gusto namin talaga 'yung concept.”

Daniel likewise shared his excitement to please fans with the latest project they’re cooking up.

“As a love team... siyempre sana matuloy na rin 'yung project na niluluto para sa amin. Sana within the year, magawa natin 'yun dahil marami na ring nag-aabang and marami na rin naghihintay. And kami rin siyempre, 'yung istorya na ibinigay sa'min parang nakaka-excite na rin siyang gawin," Daniel said. 

Kathryn said, however, that they are uncertain about whether the soap will begin filming by February.

The love team and Juan Miguel most recently collaborated on the music video of Ben&Ben’s “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay,” which tells the tragic story of lovers stuck in a time loop.

 

 

Juan Miguel became close to Kathryn and Daniel after the filming of the 2018 film “The House of Us.”

 

