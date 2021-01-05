April Boy Regino biopic in the works

MANILA, Philippines — The life of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon April Boy Regino will be soon turned into a biographical film.

The movie “Di Ko Kayang Tanggapin” will be directed by Efren Reyes and financed by Regino’s friend, Marynette Gamboa of Waterplus Productions, an ABS-CBN News report said.

Reyes envisions the movie to be like the biopic of the late blind musician Ray Charles starring Jamie Foxx.

“Sa Mindanao kami nag-bonding (ni April Boy). Natuwa ako sa dami ng makukulay na kwento niya. Sabi ko ang gandang gawan ng pelikula buhay mo,” Reyes said.

Reyes bared that they already had a contract-signing with April Boy last February 2020. He said he was inspired at how the singer set an example for all aspiring talents.

"He sets an example to all aspiring talents in terms of facing struggles. Patunayan mo sarili mo, kahit ano mangyari. He did it on his own, walang nagturo sa kanya. Everything that he aspired for, nagawa niya,” Reyes said.

“Kinilabutan nga ako nang marinig ko kwento niya nu'ng magkasama kami sa Cagayan de Oro. Tapos nakita ko kung paano siya sinasamba ng mga tao sa mga shows doon, kaya sabi ko kailangan makita din ito sa pelikula," Gamboa added.

April Boy died last Novermber due to renal disease complications.

