Best actress Charlie Dizon never got complete 'Fan Girl' script

MANILA, Philippines — Charlie Dizon is the actress on everyone’s list.

The newcomer has put herself on the map as the titular “Fan Girl” of the movie which swept all the major awards of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

At only 24, she bagged the festival’s Best Actress award, triumphing over film industry heavyweights like Nora Aunor and Iza Calzado.

If anyone needed more proof of her acting chops, “Fan Girl” director Antoinette Jadaone shared some interesting trivia from the film’s production.

"True story: I didn't give Charlie Dizon a copy of the full script," Jadaone revealed in an Instagram Q&A with fans.

She only told the actress what would happen in the film, including intimate scenes and drugs, but never gave her the complete screenplay for reference.

Charlie would only receive the script per scene the same day she would shoot the scene. The director commended her ability to memorize lines quickly.

"This is because I think dahil bagong aktres siya, baka masyado siyang ma-excite at aralin niya nang bongga ang script. Which might lead to her acting being overly studied and calculated. Para mas instinctive siya mag-react,” Jadaone said.

On top of this twist, Charlie was forbidden from talking to her co-lead Paulo Avelino on-set especially in the first days of shooting.

"Wala rin siyang aircon tent. Fan siya dito, hindi artista. So kahit in between breaks, di niya pwede tsihakin si Pau. Ewan ko kung nakatulong pero kasi para ma-preserve 'yung awkwardness,” the filmmaker explained.

Jadaone also confirmed that Charlie landed the role through auditions, besting more than 680 candidates.