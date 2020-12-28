KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Best actress Charlie Dizon never got complete 'Fan Girl' script
Charlie Dizon in a scene from "Fan Girl."
Screen grab, Upstream PH via YouTube
Best actress Charlie Dizon never got complete 'Fan Girl' script
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 28, 2020 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Charlie Dizon is the actress on everyone’s list.

The newcomer has put herself on the map as the titular “Fan Girl” of the movie which swept all the major awards of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

At only 24, she bagged the festival’s Best Actress award, triumphing over film industry heavyweights like Nora Aunor and Iza Calzado.

If anyone needed more proof of her acting chops, “Fan Girl” director Antoinette Jadaone shared some interesting trivia from the film’s production.

"True story: I didn't give Charlie Dizon a copy of the full script," Jadaone revealed in an Instagram Q&A with fans.

She only told the actress what would happen in the film, including intimate scenes and drugs, but never gave her the complete screenplay for reference.

Charlie would only receive the script per scene the same day she would shoot the scene. The director commended her ability to memorize lines quickly.

"This is because I think dahil bagong aktres siya, baka masyado siyang ma-excite at aralin niya nang bongga ang script. Which might lead to her acting being overly studied and calculated. Para mas instinctive siya mag-react,” Jadaone said.

On top of this twist, Charlie was forbidden from talking to her co-lead Paulo Avelino on-set especially in the first days of shooting.

"Wala rin siyang aircon tent. Fan siya dito, hindi artista. So kahit in between breaks, di niya pwede tsihakin si Pau. Ewan ko kung nakatulong pero kasi para ma-preserve 'yung awkwardness,” the filmmaker explained.

Jadaone also confirmed that Charlie landed the role through auditions, besting more than 680 candidates.

ANTOINETTE JADAONE CHARLIE DIZON METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL MMFF 2020 PAULO AVELINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bagging major awards, 'Fan Girl' is MMFF's biggest winner
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Antoinette Jadaone’s “Fan Girl” emerged as the top winning film at the recently concluded Metro Manila Film...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Helpless, hopeless': Lani Misalucha reveals she's devastated after loss of hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso singer Lani Misalucha revealed the reason she left GMA’s singing reality show “The Clash.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrities remind Filipinos over holidays that body-shaming is not okay
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
An easy alternative, Jennylyn said, is simply asking a person “kumusta ka na (how are you).”
Entertainment
fbfb
What netizens think of 'Fan Girl', Paulo Avelino and Charlie Dizon's performance
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 day ago
There's a clear fan favorite on the first day of the virtual Metro Manila Film Festival.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Tahimik lang': Vice Ganda admits missing MMFF
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda admitted that he misses the Metro Manila Film Festival after his movie didn’t make the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
A film foretold by the stars
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
For a while, the 2020 MMFF entry hung in the balance, with no taker in sight. And then, Jodi Sta. Maria (below) came alo...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Wonder Woman 1984': Moment of truth for pandemic-torn Hollywood
2 days ago
Each time she wields her lasso, the stakes are high.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Just felt right': Glaiza de Castro engaged to Irish boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro is now engaged to Irish boyfriend David Rainey.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bong holds ‘Amazing Christmas Giveaway’
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
As a misty-eyed nod to his previous Kapuso show Kap’s Amazing Stories, Sen. Bong Revilla prefixed the name of his holiday...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Story of Guy Laroche
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 2 days ago
The fashion line of Guy Laroche is famous all over the world, including Manila. His creations locally shown several time...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with