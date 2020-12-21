Celebrities fire off on Tarlac cop's killing of mother, son

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities and influencers on Monday morning joined Filipinos in demanding accountability for a Tarlac-based policeman’s fatal shooting of his unarmed neighbors, 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her 25-year-old son Frank Anthony Gregorio.

The double shooting was captured on video, with clips of which since going viral.

Police SMSgt. Jonel Nuezca has since surrendered to authorities.

Following reportage of the incident, the following phrases topped Philippine Twitter trends: #StopTheKillingsPH, #JusticeforSonyaGregorio, #EndPoliceBrutality, #PulisAngTerorista, and "My Father is a Policeman."

Over a million tweets collectively comprise these trending social media topics. These include posts of celebrities helping to call attention to the issue.

Here’s what local stars had to say about the matter.

This is what you get when you normalize violence. Stop the killings. End police brutality. #paniquitarlacshooting — Kara David (@karadavid) December 21, 2020

Justice sa lahat ng nawalan ng mahal sa buhay dahil lang sa init ng ulo ng ibang tao. It's not fair. — alessandra de rossi (@msderossi) December 21, 2020

Just saw this video. Where's the commitment to serve and to protect!? This disgusts me.



Tapos, we'll hear the words, "We'll investigate it." WE NEED JUSTICE. FILIPINOS DESERVE BETTER. ????????#StopTheKillingsPH — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) December 21, 2020

“MY FATHER IS A POLICEMAN” I hope your “policeman” father rots in jail. He is a murderer. #STOPTHEKILLINGSPH #JusticeForSonyaGregorio #EndPoliceBrutality — Gabbi Garcia ? (@gabbi) December 21, 2020

#STOPTHEKILLINGSPH



Na parang normal lang ang pagbunot at pagputok ng baril. Na parang wala lang ang buhay ng dalawang taong walang laban at hindi nanlaban. Na kung walang video na nakuha ay hindi pa malalaman ang kawalanghiyaang krimen na nangyari.#EndPoliceBrutality — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) December 21, 2020

PNP = Patay Nang Patay



???????????? — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) December 21, 2020

BAKIT KAILANGANG UMABOT DOON? Hindi ko kaya, grabe, Hindi ko alam kung ano ang mararamdaman ko pero pwede bang barilin ka nalang din sa harap ng anak mo? Sorry Lord pero sobra kasi yun eh. Sobra yung ginawa niya. Hustisya para sa mag-inang Gregorio. #STOPTHEKILLINGS — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) December 20, 2020

Sa mga Pilipino na sumuporta sa #BLM movement, sana ganon rin po ang suporta natin para kayna Aling Sonya Gregorio pati sa anak niyang si Anthony Gregorio! Bigyan ang mag-inang ito ng hustisya!!!!! #EndPoliceBrutality #JusticeforSonyaGregorio #StopTheKillingsPH — mimiyuuuh ???? (@mimiyuuuh) December 21, 2020

Human life is worth way more than goddamn fireworks. I hope to God that the officer gets the punishment he deserves. Both in this life and the next. — Ian Pangilinan (@ianpangilinan_) December 21, 2020

nakakalungkot, nakakagalit — mas lalo na dahil hindi na nakakagulat. ano nang nangyayari pilipinas? gising na ba? — kakie (@kakiep83) December 20, 2020

“Buhay ang kinuha nyo, buhay din ang kapalit.” #StopTheKillingsPH — Markus (@markusrpaterson) December 21, 2020

Hindi ko ma-explain ang galit at awa na nararamdaman ko. Sana mabigyan sila ng hustisya. #JusticeforSonyaGregorio pic.twitter.com/UbiC2CG4iZ — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) December 21, 2020

PAANO NA LANG KUNG WALANG VIDEO YUN? #StopTheKillingsPH — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) December 21, 2020

woke up to that video. Grabe ganun na lang kabilis talaga pumatay no????? #STOPTHEKILLINGS — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) December 21, 2020