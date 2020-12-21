KOREAN WAVE
Celebrities fire off on Tarlac cop's killing of mother, son
Litrato ng mga aktres na si Main Mendoza (kaliwa), Gabbi Garcia (gitna) at makata na si Juan MIguel Severo (kanan)
Mula sa Instagram accounts nina Maine Mendoza, Gabbi Garcia at Juan Miguel Severo
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 21, 2020 - 2:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities and influencers on Monday morning joined Filipinos in demanding accountability for a Tarlac-based policeman’s fatal shooting of his unarmed neighbors, 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her 25-year-old son Frank Anthony Gregorio.

The double shooting was captured on video, with clips of which since going viral.

Police SMSgt. Jonel Nuezca has since surrendered to authorities.

Following reportage of the incident, the following phrases topped Philippine Twitter trends: #StopTheKillingsPH, #JusticeforSonyaGregorio, #EndPoliceBrutality, #PulisAngTerorista, and "My Father is a Policeman."

Over a million tweets collectively comprise these trending social media topics. These include posts of celebrities helping to call attention to the issue.

Here’s what local stars had to say about the matter.

AGOT ISIDRO ALESSANDRA DE ROSSI BIANCA GONZALEZ EBE DANCEL FRANKIE PANGILINAN GABBI GARCIA MAINE MENDOZA MARIS RACAL MARKUS PATERSON MIMIYUUUH ROBI DOMINGO
