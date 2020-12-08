Why Joseph Marco stays with Star Magic despite having international career

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joseph Marco renewed his contract with Star Magic last week.

In a recent virtual press conference, Joseph said this year’s signing was a bittersweet experience because of the network shutdown.

“Iba-iba talaga siya, you know, for the past couple of years na-experience naming mag-sign but this one, ano siya eh, para siyang bittersweet na parang from the things na pinagdaanan ng management but we're still here, we're standing and we're hoping na it's gonna be good in the future. I'm just really thankful and blessed to be given this opportunity,” he said.

Last June, Marco was launched as among the new cast members for the second season of international TV series "The Bridge," a Viu and Double Vision co-production in cooperation with HBO Asia Originals. “The Bridge” aired in more than 188 territories or countries and spawned localized remakes in the U.K., France, the United States, Mexico, Germany, Austria, Russia, Estonia, Serbia and Croatia.

When asked why he chose to stay with Star Magic instead of pursuing his Hollywood dreams following the success of "The Bridge," Joseph said he’s happy with the way Star Magic takes care and manages him.

“One thing for sure na masasabi ko, I’m really happy with Star Magic, how they take care of me and how they manage us. Talagang wala kong masasabi,” he said.

Joseph recently joined the “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” cast and will be part of two Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entries this year, “The Missing” and “Isa Pang Bahaghari.”

