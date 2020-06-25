COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Filipino actor Joseph Marco (second from left) with "The Bridge" Season 2 cast.
Viu via Star Magic/Released
Joseph Marco reaps praises for acting in international series streaming on HBO
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joseph Marco is proud that he is now part of the international series “The Bridge.”

Marco is among the new cast members for the second season of "The Bridge," a Viu and Double Vision co-production in cooperation with HBO Asia Originals.

Originally created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt as a joint production of Sweden's Filmlance International, part of Endemol Shine Group, and Denmark's Nimbus Film, “The Bridge” aired in more than 188 territories or countries and spawned localized remakes in the U.K., France, the United States, Mexico, Germany, Austria, Russia, Estonia, Serbia and Croatia.

Joseph’s talent management agency, Star Magic, told Philstar.com that they heard about the casting call from international events. One of ABS-CBN’s directors, Ruel Bayani, who directed the 2011 drama film “No Other Woman,” asked interested actors to submit their application.

Among the actors who submitted their application, “The Bridge” producers chose Joseph.

"Who wouldn't want to be part of this award-winning crime-thriller?" Marco said when asked in a virtual press conference held recently about what he felt for being picked to play a part in the 10-episode second season.

Despite lacking sleep when still shooting for the series, Joseph is very thankful for being part of the show.

“Coming from Japan, I needed to fly to Kuala Lumpur. And then the second time I went to Kuala Lumpur, that was New Year's Eve and we all know that everybody's celebrating there. So I went to Kuala Lumpur with no sleep. But, at the end of the day, it's such a blessing to be working on the first day of the year,” he recalled.

"It's such a big thing for us actors to get an international gig. That, in itself, I was blown away, I was so excited. I'm super thankful that I'm able to be part of this.”

Executive producer Min Lim praised Marco for his acting and hard work. According to her, Joseph exceeded their expectations.

"We really didn't know what a Filipino actor would bring. We really had no expectations. But Joseph has blown all our expectations out of the water. He came in and he really brought something to the role, an edge that we never expected when we were writing the character," Min said.

She also praised Marco's chemistry with the lead character played by Singapore's Rebecca Lim. Their chemistry shone despite them having no prior working relationship.

"I think they shot their first scene the day after they met for the first time, and he really, really delivered. I'm really grateful that we managed to get him on the show," she said.

Loosely based on the second season of the original series, season two will pick up one year after where the story ended in season one. A yacht registered in Singapore drifts ashore in Johor with a deceased Indonesian family on board. Investigating the slew of serial killings that ensue, the characters become mired in a web of treachery, deceit and personal tragedy.

Joseph plays Christian Salvador, a non-government organization head who is to become the love interest of the show’s lead actress, Agent Serena Teo (Rebecca Lim) who, together with Agent Megat Jamil (Bront Palarae), is solving the case.

“The Bridge 2” is now airing on Viu, HBO GO and HBO across Asia since June 15. One new episode will be available every Monday at 9 p.m. in Singapore and Malaysia and 8 p.m. in the Philippines, Western Indonesia, Thailand and across all other markets. 

