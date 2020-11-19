A reversal of position and intention in Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin

A well-defined plot and theme will make a compelling drama. Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin, the Kapamilya weeknight series, has successfully captured that. Viewers enjoy interesting characters and linyahan (dialogues).

“The Book 2, of course, will usher in a higher confrontation between two women,” said director FM Reyes of what to expect from the show in a recent virtual media call, “while Book 1 settled the story wherein Iza’s character (Ellice) was trying to fight for what she really has and owns. Something will turn the story in a different direction. It is both exciting for our leading ladies as it posts a challenge to them.” This is a new site for Ellice (Iza Calzado) and Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) to show what they are made of and reveal the true nature of their character (bida, kontrabida or bida-kontrabida).

“In Book 1, Jodi delivered a very great performance as the aggressor of the story and Iza delivered a very heartwarming rendition of a wife na inagawan ng asawa,” added direk FM. “In Book 2, what I think (for) everybody to wait for is how the tables turn. We will see how both women will have a reversal of position. So, as actresses, we will see for a change how they (Iza and Jodi) will approach the reversal of intention. Kaya if only for that, it’s a big challenge for both of them.” With that, fans can look forward to a level-up in the storytelling about friends-turned-foes.

So, we will see for a change how actresses (Iza Calzado, left photo, and Jodi Sta. Maria) will approach the reversal of intention.’

The confrontation scenes or the catfights will not only be limited to Ellice and Marissa. Some characters like the ones portrayed by Rita Avila and Maricel Soriano will perhaps have their own intense face-to-face encounters. If that possibility comes, Rita said, “As actors, we have to trust our director, we have to trust each other… The purpose of the actors is to become an instrument to make audiences believe in the scene.” Actors are aware of the limitations of their craft. A sense of controlled, calculated acting is practiced. They should not be carried away by their character’s emotion.

As for Maricel, she had this to say: “We are always waiting for the instructions of the director. Yun lang ang gagawin namin, hindi pwedeng lumagpas dun, sumobra dun, kasi yun lang talaga ang dapat.” Rita, Grae Fernandez, Kira Balinger and Joseph Marco are the latest names joining in the drama. Like Ellice and Marissa, their characters will get a chance, at some point(s) in the story, to deliver the line, “Ang sa iyo ay akin.”

“In writing the story, it’s a conscious effort on our part… that ‘Ang sa iyo ay akin’ (line) is like an umbrella theme among characters,” said head writer Keiko Aquino, “lahat sila, masasabi nila na ‘Ang sa iyo ay akin,’ even the newcomers, the two teenagers, masasabi nila ito. It’s the theme of the show.”

The theme is about ownership, said Keiko, “taking back what is rightfully yours or taking something that is not yours. But in the end, the theme is di mo dapat kunin ang di sa’yo (You should not take something that is not yours). Life has its own way of balancing things.”

She added that in every episode, there’s a character who will say the line and initially, it was Marissa, resurfacing after many years of disappearance, who got the privilege to make such claim or assertion. “Sinabi niya na ‘Babawiin ko ang lahat nang inagaw mo sa akin,’” recalled Keiko. “Then Ellice (Iza) said it as well. It applies to all our characters. That’s why the show is cohesive, the story is cohesive because we are guided by this theme.”

Through the lens of the theme, viewers get to read and see the true colors of the characters.

Directed by FM and Avel Sunpongco and produced by JRB Creative Production, Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin airs weeknights at 8:40 after FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.

