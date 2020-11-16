Super typhoon survivor Rabiya Mateo: Resiliency not enough, solutions needed

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo said the resilience of Filipinos who suffered back-to-back tropical cyclones is no replacement for concrete measures to address their situation.

“'Yung resiliency, parang overused siya to the point na sometimes we don't look at the problems to find the solution,” Rabiya said during the Sunday evening airing of "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho."

“And we just tell other people na all we need to do is have a positive mindset and we're gonna overcome this. But where are the tangible programs to help the people being affected by such situation?”

The beauty queen said beyond staying positive, citizens deserve better.

“So yes, iba 'pag may positive outlook, but again, kailangan nating magkaroon ng tangible and visible solution. Hindi tayo magle-learn. Hindi natin mapapabuti 'yung community natin if puro resiliency na lang.”

Herself a survivor of Super Typhoon Yolanda (international name Haiyan) in 2013, Rabiya knows the struggle firsthand as her hometown Balasan, Iloilo was not spared by the storm.

She recalled her mom crying after their bahay kubo was damaged then.

“Tapos nagsulat kami sa may kalsada na 'We need help. We need food.' Kaya sabi ko ngayon na may bagyong Rolly t'saka Ulysses, ramdam na ramdam ko po talaga 'yung paghihirap ng mga kababayan natin,” Rabiya said.

"Kailangan natin magkaroon ng tangible solution kasi hindi tayo matututo. Hindi mapapabuti ang community kung puro resiliency lang.” #KMJS pic.twitter.com/cpBNXBGC5k — KapusoMoJessicaSoho (@KM_Jessica_Soho) November 15, 2020

This prompted her to help out however she can, including by launching a donation drive on her 24th birthday for the benefit of affected citizens in Cagayan and Metro Manila.

She was able to raise at least P200,000 as of Sunday.