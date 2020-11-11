KOREAN WAVE
After Miss Universe Philippines reign, Rabiya Mateo wants to gun for this title
Rabiya Mateo is Miss Universe Philippines 2020
Miss Universe Philippines via GMA, screenshot
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — There's more to conquer beyond the universe, according to Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, who sees what the stars have in store for her after finishing her reign.

Last month, Rabiya bested 45 other contenders to be crowned as the first winner of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant.

She is set to represent the Philippines in the upcoming 69th edition of the prestigious Miss Universe pageant.

“Ang goal ngayon ay masungkit ‘yung ika-limang korona para sana sa bansa natin,” Rabiya told Cinema News, in reference to the country's current four Miss Universe titleholders Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

But she’s also considering a title in an entirely different arena: M.D.

“Pero isa pa din sa naiisip ko right after my reign, I want to proceed in studying medicine and become a doctor,” Rabiya said. “Para ‘yung mga tao, hindi lang nila ako makikilala as Miss Universe Philippines 2020 but as Doctor Rabiya Mateo.”

Rabiya graduated cum laude from Iloilo Doctors' College with a degree in Physical Therapy.

A licensed physical therapist, she opted instead to teach her field of expertise at review centers in different provinces.

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2020 RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
