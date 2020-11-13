Amid Colombia trip, Catriona Gray helps in relief drive for 'Ulysses' victims

MANILA, Philippines — Despite being in Colombia where she will be a judge for Miss Universe Colombia 2020 pageant, Catriona Gray remotely joined the Philippine Red Cross to help the victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

In her Instagram account, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen posted a video asking her followers to take part in the relief drive.

"Any amount would be more than appreciated ???? Join me in supporting @philredcross Relief and Aid services for our kababayans," Catriona captioned her post.

In the video, Catriona spoke about the devastation of the typhoon. Citing data from Red Cross, she said nearly 34,000 families whose homes were flooded remained at evacuation centers.

“These families have lost so much and worry for the safety and health of themselves, their loved ones, and their kababayans,” she said.

Catriona was criticized by some internet users for taking part at Miss Universe Cambodia 2020 pagenat while the country is being ravaged by the typhoon.

Last month, Catriona announced that she was selected to be an official judge for the pageant.

"Hola, Colombia!! So excited to announce I'll be traveling to Colombia next month for the first time to be an official judge for Miss Universe Colombia 2020 @missuniversecolombiaorg," the beauty queen wrote.