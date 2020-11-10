Piolo Pascual is magazine cover star in US

MANILA, Philippines — Kapatid actor Piolo Pascual graced the cover of US-based Vulkan magazine as he talked about being an actor.

In the interview with the magazine, Piolo revealed that “Dekada 70” and “Starting Over Again” were the two films closest to her heart.

Piolo said that he felt validated as an actor portraying the son of Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon during the Martial Law period in “Dekada 70.”

“I felt validated. That I could actually be in this business and use it as a livelihood, and just keep on growing,” he said of the film.

“My thinking shifted and I thought maybe there was something for me here in this business. That was a milestone in my life that really changed the course of my life,” he added.

Piolo said that before he turned 40 years old, he was thinking about retirement but the movie “Starting Over Again” with Toni Gonzaga gave him hope and boost to stay in the business.

“I was totally done – physically, mentally I was exhausted. I was like a machine. I just felt like, okay it’s time to rest. Smell the flowers and enjoy the fruits of my hard work,” he said.

“That would give me this much validation once again after twenty years. That’s why I’m still here,” he added.

Piolo also talked about her upcoming film “Real Life Vision” with Jasmine Curtis-Smith, co-produced by Ten17P and Viva Films.

The movie is his first film in English and entirely shot in a hotel during the quarantine period. He added that the film gave him a new perspective about life.

“I thought I hit the glass ceiling in terms of characters I’ve portrayed. But I’m getting into this movie and into this role and there are still a lot of things I can work on or even study as a character,” he said.