Liz Uy thanks engagement well-wishers as netizens pull receipts

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity stylist Liz Uy is ready to greet the future with fiancé Raymond Racaza, but the past isn’t far behind.

After Liz subtly announced her engagement Tuesday evening, netizens accused her of merely burying an inconvenient truth behind her relationship with Raymond.

si liz uy engaged tas lowkey dw iya announcement sa ig daw alangan! of course she had to be low-key because she knows this is frowned upon. she has to live with the fact that she is a kabit. hate jd nko ng mga home wrecker. (KUNG TINOOD JOD HA HAHAHA) — SHENNA (@imshennalou) October 27, 2020

Let's not glorify mistresses. I love Liz Uy's creativity, but being an elite doesn't give her a VIP ticket to destroy another woman's family. Put the most expensive ring on her finger but she cannot deny the fact that she was a homewrecker. — nik ???? (@NenePatatas) October 28, 2020

Friendly reminder that Liz Uy is a ?home wrecker? and that goes without saying the the guy is equally trash. Let’s not glorify these relationships. Another child is left without a father. There’s nothing to congratulate or celebrate here. — andrés (@thegrandpianist) October 28, 2020

The former fashion editor trended as online users dug up her alleged involvement in Raymond’s separation from his former wife.

They also recalled the vague timeline of the couple’s relationship that supposedly hints of an affair.

Liz has not officially responded to the controversy, but she remembered to thank her supporters.

“Good morning! To all the well-wishers, thank you so much for your messages, sorry I can't thank you one by one but again, I'm grateful & my heart is full,” she wrote in an Instagram story posted Thursday.

She was congratulated over the news of engagement by celebrity friends, including Iza Calzado, Anne Curtis, Isabelle Daza, Alex Gonzaga, Raymond Gutierrez, Luis Manzano, Mariel Padilla, BJ Pascual and Georgina Wilson.