Liz Uy thanks engagement well-wishers as netizens pull receipts
Celebrity stylist Liz Uy
Liz Uy via Instagram
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 4:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity stylist Liz Uy is ready to greet the future with fiancé Raymond Racaza, but the past isn’t far behind.

After Liz subtly announced her engagement Tuesday evening, netizens accused her of merely burying an inconvenient truth behind her relationship with Raymond.

 

 

The former fashion editor trended as online users dug up her alleged involvement in Raymond’s separation from his former wife.

They also recalled the vague timeline of the couple’s relationship that supposedly hints of an affair.

Liz has not officially responded to the controversy, but she remembered to thank her supporters.

“Good morning! To all the well-wishers, thank you so much for your messages, sorry I can't thank you one by one but again, I'm grateful & my heart is full,” she wrote in an Instagram story posted Thursday.

She was congratulated over the news of engagement by celebrity friends, including Iza Calzado, Anne Curtis, Isabelle Daza, Alex Gonzaga, Raymond Gutierrez, Luis Manzano, Mariel Padilla, BJ Pascual and Georgina Wilson.

