Why Heaven is overjoyed at latest drama series

When Heaven Peralejo learned that she was tapped to play central character Tisay in the newest ABS-CBN afternoon drama series Bagong Umaga, her heart beat with great joy. The young actress wholeheartedly accepted the role with her mind solely focused on the new acting task.

In the series, directed by Carlo Po Artillaga and Paco Sta. Maria, Tisay belongs to a poor family that experiences life’s challenges at a young age. Despite the hardships, Tisay is determined to realize her dreams and celebrate success with her family. Bagong Umaga airs on A2Z Channel 11 and other Kapamilya digital platforms.

Heaven expressed delight about having clinched a lead role which many considered as her biggest acting break. Besides her, Bagong Umaga also stars Tony Labrusca, Yves Flores, Kiko Estrada, Barbie Imperial, Michelle Vito, Richard Quan, Ali Abinali, Keempee de Leon, Nikki Valdez, Sunshine Cruz, Bernadette Allyson, Cris Villanueva, Glydel Mercado and Rio Locsin.

“Kung alam n’yo lang kung gaano ako kasaya. My heart is filled with so much joy for having been given this role. I am so grateful to Mamu (referring to RGE Drama Unit head Riza Ebriega), of course, to the production (team), to our directors, to ABS(-CBN) for giving me this opportunity,” said the 20-year-old actress.

She, too, didn’t deny feeling the pressure of playing the lead for the first time in a TV series. “I am very grateful and at the same time, pressured. They gave me the chance to showcase what I can do (in terms of acting) for our Kapamilya (viewers) kaya masayang pressured din para at least, gagalingan ko every time,” said Heaven who, obviously, was not bothered being the second choice for the role.

Riza affirmed Tisay was originally meant for Julia Barretto who recently parted ways with Star Magic and signed a management contract with Viva Artist Agency. She revealed the series was initially titled Cara Y Cruz with Heaven also part of the cast.

“The show concept is Cara Y Cruz and usually titles go through a lot of approvals so nothing is final until its release (day) kahit ‘yung concept naminminsan working title,” Riza explained and furthered that it just so happened that when the series changed its title to Bagong Umaga, Heaven also became the final choice for the role.

“You know, we believe in our concept, we believe in the show regardless kung ano ‘yung final n’ya and yes, maybe it’s just a timing. The story is the same and in fairness to Heaven, nakayanan naman n’ya,” she stressed.

With co-stars Kiko Estrada, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Michelle Vito and Yves Flores

Heaven, on the other hand, said, “It’s a blessing in disguise kaya nagpapasalamat talaga ako lagi and I really try to give my best in every scene.”

She appreciates how their directors are only too willing to help her pull through her character. “And my cast mates, all of them are excellent na kahit ikaw mismo madadala sa galing nila.”

In line with the guidelines set for film and TV production, the cast and crew of Bagong Umaga are required to stay only in one location for safety and health reasons. Thankfully, according to Heaven, everybody on the set conforms to the rules.

“Dito po sa Bagong Umaga, lahat po kami, kahit veterans (follow the rules) at sobrang bait po nila. We are like a family here, probably because we are lock-in and we are together every day. And every time I’m on the set, it’s a happy set for me.”